‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface has hailed Nigerian legendary footballer Obafemi Martins after recently meeting him.

The Bayer Leverkusen star is currently on vacation in Nigeria after helping his club win their first Bundesliga title.

The forward returned to Nigeria for the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic, in which the team failed to gain maximum points.

The striker is using his vacation to connect with friends, family, celebrities, and legendary stars who have played the game.

Boniface shows respect to Martins

Boniface recently shared a picture of himself and legendary Nigerian footballer Obafemi Martins on X and added the caption, “Respect.”

Martins, during his playing days, made 42 appearances, scoring 18 goals and providing just one assist for the Super Eagles.

Victor Boniface, Super Eagles star || Instagram

The photograph also showed fellow countryman Victor Osimhen as they both met with the former Super Eagles striker.

The forward recently followed up his escapade with Charles Okocha and the Cuban Chief Priest on a boat cruise.

Victor Osimhen || Instagram

The Levekusen striker also shared a post of his outing with both celebrities while enjoying moments with Osimhen and Onyedika.

Boniface continues to enjoy his vacation in Nigeria and continues his relaxation ahead of next season's preparation.