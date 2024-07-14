Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Alex Padilla celebrated together after helping Spain become champions of Europe.

Spanish teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has seemingly gone public with his rumoured girlfriend, Alex Padilla.

Pulse Sports earlier reported that Padilla is a Barcelona-based student and influencer, who emerged as the 17-year-old’s love interest.

Lamine shone once more for Spain at the finals of Euro 2024 on Sunday, July 14 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Lamine Yamal celebrates after helping Spain win the Euro 2024 title | IMAGO

The talented Barcelona winger assisted Nico Williams for Spain’s opener as La Roja defeated the Three Lions 2-1 on the night to become Champions of Europe.

Lamine Yamal and girlfriend Alex Padilla spotted celebrating Euros title in close company

Alex Padilla, the girlfriend of Lamine Yamal |IMAGO

During the title celebrations, photos of Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Alex Padilla emerged on social media.

Padilla wore the Spanish national team jersey with Lamine’s no.19 on it as she posed for photos with the teenage superstar who was awarded the Young player of the tournament in Germany.

Alex Padilla and Lamine Yamal | Credit: X

Alex Padilla and Lamine Yamal | Credit: X

The pair were also spotted cosying up to each other in an affectionate manner, to confirm rumours that she is indeed the girlfriend of the Barcelona star.