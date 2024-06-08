“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Pulse Sports reported on the staggering cost the highest-paid Super Eagle spends on his private flights.
Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, currently faces one of the most crucial moments of his career.
The Napoli star is poised for a move away from the Diego Armando Maradona stadium this summer.
Osimhen’s preferred destination as per several reports was understood to be Premier League club, Chelsea.
However, a potential switch to Stamford Bridge has been ruled out after reports emerged that the Blues heirarchy had no plans to make a move for the reigning African player of the year in the transfer window.
Regardless, Osimhen is reportedly also a potential target for Arsenal and PSG who are looking to replace Kylian Mbappé who already departed for Real Madrid.
Osimhen, who missed the Super Eagles disappointing draw against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the World Cup qualifiers on Friday, June 7, has been making the most of his summer break.
Osimhen flaunts jet-set lifestyle as Super Eagles stars past and present react
The 25-year-old’s injury has kept him out of Nigeria’s international fixtures.
However, Osimhen has been sharing snippets of his lifestyle with his fans on social media as he cheers on the Super Eagles from afar.
The Napoli no.9 recently took to his Instagram page to show off photos of his jet-set lifestyle once more, sparking reactions from fans including his national team mates, past and present.
Amongst the reactions on the post included comments from ex-Man United striker Odion Ighalo, who quipped: “How much is money?”
Fulham star, Alex Iwobi wrote: “Flyest”, before ex-Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi, commented: “Bomber”.
Pulse Sports previously reported that Victor Osimhen shells out no less than ₦114.4 million (equivalent to US $71,500) every time he embarks on a journey from Naples to Nigeria aboard the N10JM Falcon 2000.
This princely sum covers a one-way trip encompassing approximately 11 hours of flight time, inclusive of a fuel stop along the route, subject to availability and positioning constraints.
The N10JM Falcon 2000 is the same jet he used to fly down to-and-fro Morocco in December 2023, to receive the prestigious CAF Player of the Year award after a record-breaking campaign with Napoli.
However, Osimhen mostly flies private on few occasions like when he comes back home to Nigeria for the holidays, a personal engagement or to visit his family.
