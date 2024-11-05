Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Ronaldo has surpassed Taylor Swift's subscribers on YouTube.

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to break records since launching his official YouTube page months ago.

"UR Cristiano," which launched in August, has quickly captivated audiences worldwide, accumulating a whopping 66.2 million subscribers.

This unprecedented growth makes Ronaldo’s channel the fastest sports YouTube channel to reach one million subscribers.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a legend of the game | Imago

In less than three months, "UR Cristiano" has surpassed even his arch-rival Lionel Messi and former club Manchester United in terms of followers.

But Ronaldo's YouTube dominance extends beyond the sports world.

The 39-year-old Portuguese legend, who became the first individual to amass over 1 billion followers on social media, has now overtaken Taylor Swift, the richest female musician globally, who has 60.2 million subscribers.

Swift, whose YouTube journey began in 2006, has long used the platform to connect with fans, sharing music that has made her a global pop icon.

Despite her 18-year head start, Ronaldo's rapid ascent has pushed him past Swift’s 43rd position, making him the 32nd most-subscribed channel on YouTube.

Ronaldo vs Taylor Swift: The $1billion net worth difference

Taylor Swift is the world's richest female musician | Billboard

While Ronaldo has achieved dominance in the YouTube sphere, his net worth still lags behind Swift’s by a staggering $1 billion.

Ronaldo’s wealth is currently estimated around $600 million, making him one of the richest footballers in the world.

However, Taylor Swift, riding high on her music empire and Eras Tour, boasts a net worth of $1.6 billion, as per Forbes.

Though they share millions of fans on YouTube, the wealth gap between these two icons is significant, with Swift more than twice as rich as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who is yet to attain billionaire status.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the richest footballers in the world | Imago

This recent YouTube milestone signals Ronaldo’s ambition to conquer more than just the football field.

The Al Nassr star has already shared his goal to surpass YouTube giant MrBeast within two years, who currently reigns with 327 million subscribers.

Ronaldo’s venture into the YouTube world includes over 63 videos, ranging from lighthearted challenges to intimate interviews with his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez.