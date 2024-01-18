You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has blasted Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana for having no respect for his country.
Adebayor has expressed his belief that Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana showed a lack of respect towards Cameroon.
The ex-Arsenal striker believes Onana "alienated" himself from his international teammates and African supporters at AFCON.
The criticism comes in the wake of Onana's late arrival, causing him to watch Cameroon's 1-1 draw with Guinea from the sidelines.
06:15 - 18.01.2024
AFCON 2023: Ivory Coast coach expects Super Eagles to provide tough test
Ivory Coast coach Jean-Louis Gasset expects a tough AFCON clash against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
Adebayor slams Onana
Speaking about the development, Adebayor told Sport News Africa:
”He [Andre Onana] did not respect Cameroon.
“I was a player like him, and even being the most important player in my selection, I never acted in this way [arriving on the day of the match].
“The fact that this situation is happening shows that there is a problem, perhaps even within the federation.
“He risks losing big, because he has alienated the Cameroonian supporters, as well as many African supporters and undoubtedly certain members of the team.”
Related content
20:10 - 15.01.2024
FOOTBALL Andre Onana dropped from Cameroon squad after day of drama
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was not selected for Cameroon in their 2023 AFCON opener against Guinea after a dramatic 24 hours that saw him arrive hours to the match
20:03 - 15.01.2024
Cameroon 1-1 Guinea: Bayo nets but Onana-less Indomitable Lions held by 10-man Syli
Five-time AFCON champions Cameroon failed to make their numerical advantage count against a stubborn Guinea side.
10:06 - 15.01.2024
Andre Onana: Leaky Man United keeper departs for AFCON2023 after conceding more goals
Andre Onana was in goal in Manchester United's four-goal thriller against Tottenham at Old Trafford.
05:44 - 14.01.2024
Onana, Uzoho and the best goalkeepers AFCON 2023 has to offer
Which of these goalkeepers at AFCON 2023 will have the biggest impact for their team in Ivory Coast?
15:23 - 12.01.2024
FOOTBALL Six players to watch at AFCON 2023
AFCON 2023 kicks off on January 13 and six star players are poised to shine in this exciting tournament.
10:48 - 09.01.2024
Osimhen will replace Drogba at Chelsea — Ex-Arsenal star Sheyi Adebayor
Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has tipped Victor Osimhen to replace Didier Drogba at Chelsea.