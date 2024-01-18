You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has blasted Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana for having no respect for his country.

Adebayor has expressed his belief that Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana showed a lack of respect towards Cameroon.

The ex-Arsenal striker believes Onana "alienated" himself from his international teammates and African supporters at AFCON.

The criticism comes in the wake of Onana's late arrival, causing him to watch Cameroon's 1-1 draw with Guinea from the sidelines.

Adebayor slams Onana

Speaking about the development, Adebayor told Sport News Africa:

”He [Andre Onana] did not respect Cameroon.

“I was a player like him, and even being the most important player in my selection, I never acted in this way [arriving on the day of the match].

“The fact that this situation is happening shows that there is a problem, perhaps even within the federation.

“He risks losing big, because he has alienated the Cameroonian supporters, as well as many African supporters and undoubtedly certain members of the team.”

