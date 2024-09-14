‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

A former Super Eagles player has discussed his opinions of Nigeria's interim coach, saying Austin Eguavoen is superior to Jose Peseiro.

Eguavoen became the Super Eagles' interim coach after the NFF failed to fill the position following the departure of Findi George.

He has led the Super Eagles in two games against Benin Republic and Rwanda, managing four points in both games.

His performance has been hailed by Idah Peterside, who believes that he is a better coach than who led the Super Eagles to the final of the 2023 AFCON tournament.

Peterside hails Eguavoen impact

Peterside thinks that Eguavoen's short-term success with the talented group is more valuable than whatever Peseiro accomplished during his tenure with the three-time AFCON winners.

Austin Eguavoen, Super Eagles interim coach || Imago

Speaking on Channels TV, the former goalkeeper said, “The team showed more attacking intent and fluidity under Eguavoen. We scored three goals against Benin and kept a clean sheet.

“In Kigali, the goalkeeper was their hero – that shows we dominated and attacked. Under Peseiro, the South African coach even said he was surprised by Nigeria’s defensive strategy, especially with the quality of players like Iwobi, Osimhen, and Lookman. You can’t cage such players.

Idah Peterside

“We have the best set of players in Africa, and Austin has given them the freedom to express themselves.

“The performances in Uyo and Kigali are evidence of that. When this team continues to build confidence like this, they will be absolutely unstoppable.”

Jose Peseiro, former Super Eagles coach || Imago

Eguavoen will stay with the Super Eagles in the meantime while they attempt to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2025 AFCON competitions.