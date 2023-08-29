Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Cristiano Ronaldo shines as Al-Nassr win consecutive games.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr to a 4-0 victory over a clumsy Al-Shabab team.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

The 36-year-old forward, in front of a packed Al-Awwal Park, powered the Faris Najd to their second consecutive league victory and third win in all competitions.

As it happened

The hosts established their dominance early on and had a chance at an opener from the penalty spot as early as the 11th minute of the match.

New signing Otavio was fouled in the box, and his compatriot Ronaldo stepped up to take responsibility for the penalty and made no mistake getting the ball past Seung-Gyu Kim.

The Portuguese national team captain scored once more in the 20th minute, but VAR ruled out the goal.

One at Victory Arena 🔥🔉 pic.twitter.com/PH0FgEQam0 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 29, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo makes it two in the first half!



That Ardha celebration though 🔥#yallaRSL #RoshnSaudiLeague pic.twitter.com/MvegYBzDMx — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) August 29, 2023

He was not to be denied in the 38th minute, however, scoring from 12 yards once more.

Sadio Mane made it three in the 40th minute, getting on the end of a Ronaldo assist, as Luis Castro's men head into the break with a healthy lead.

Ronaldo To Mané 🔥

That’s three 🤩3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/KLe4HYILgd — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 29, 2023

The hosts were awarded another penalty in the 63rd minute, and instead of going for his hat-trick, Ronaldo gave the spot kick to Abdulrahman Ghareeb, but the Saudi Arabia winger failed to score.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a chance from the spot to score a hat-trick and also hit his 850th career goal, he gave the ball to a struggling teammate instead who then missed. 💙💛



HE IS HIM! 🐐 #PulseSportsNigeria #CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/QIYdSmQnvS — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) August 29, 2023

Ronaldo came close to getting his hat-trick in the 80th minute, but his header crashed against the bar. However, Sultan Al-Ghannam fired on the rebound.

Al-Nassr finished 4-0 winners and have now scored nine goals in their last two league games.