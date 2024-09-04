Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen is Nigeria’s highest-earning footballer right now, but it did not just happen overnight. Here is how the striker grew his salary earnings over the last seven years.

Osimhen has taken the football world by storm and has seen his salary skyrocket in recent years as his career advanced.

His journey from a promising talent in Nigeria to a sought-after star in Europe is a result of sheer hard work and dedication to improving his craft.

The Super Eagles forward has been a subject of the summer’s biggest transfer debacle. Chelsea failed to land the striker after proposing a wage cut, which he rejected.

While the proposed move to Al Ahli would have significantly increased his earnings, Napoli reportedly frustrated the move.

Osimhen being welcomed to Galatasaray | GOAL

Turkish club Galatasaray eventually got Osimhen on a season-long loan and are expected to cover around €9/10m of his salary.

Pulse Sports takes a look at Osimhen’s journey and how his salary increased over the years.

Early Career and Wolfsburg: €4,231 per week/€220,000 per year

Victor Osimhen at Wolfsburg in 2017

Osimhen's footballing journey began in Nigeria, where he honed his skills at Ultimate Strikers Academy. His performances caught the attention of European scouts, and in 2017, he signed a three-year contract with German Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg.

His weekly wage was ₦7.5 million, while his gross earnings yearly was about ₦390 million.

Per Capology, Osimhen’s adjusted earnings at Wolfsburg based on the value of money in the current year was €250,454 per year (₦444,466,830).

Charleroi: €3,654 per week/€190,000 per year

Victor Osimhen at Charleroi

After struggling to find consistent playing time at Wolfsburg, Osimhen was initially loaned to Belgian club Charleroi in 2018. His performances in Belgium were impressive, and the club signed him on a permanent basis.

However, he took a paycut when he joined Charleroi, as his weekly wage dropped to just over ₦6 million, while his gross earnings yearly dropped to ₦337 million.

However, according to Capology, his adjusted gross earnings at Charleroi based on the value of money in the current year was €214,897 (₦381,227,278).

Lille: €25,000 per week/€1,300,000 per year

Victor Osimhen during his time at Ligue 1 side Lille.

He caught the eye of French Ligue 1 side Lille. In 2019, Lille signed Osimhen on a permanent transfer for a reported fee of €12 million. His salary at Lille was a substantial increase from his time at Wolfsburg, reflecting his growing reputation and the club's investment in his potential.

His weekly wage increased to over ₦44 million, while he earned a bit over ₦2 billion for the entire year.

First two seasons with Napoli: €98,645 per week/€5,130,000 per year

Victor Osimhen at Napoli || Imago

Osimhen's breakthrough came at Napoli, where he joined in 2020 for a reported fee of €70 million.

This transfer made him one of the most expensive African players in history. His performances in Naples have been nothing short of sensational, and his salary has increased accordingly.

He began to earn just under ₦175 million every week and over just over ₦9 billion per year.

Third season at Napoli: €104,808 per week/€5,450,000 per year

Victor Osimhen at Napoli | Imago

After two seasons in Naples, the club’s hierarchy decided it was time to give Osimhen a raise. Though it was not a major one, his weekly wage increased to over ₦185 million, and his gross earnings per year rose to ₦9.6 billion.

Fourth season with Napoli: €246,538 per week/€12,820,000 per year

Napoli star Victor Osimhen || Imago

Osimhen had a stellar 2022–23 season, leading Napoli to their first Serie A title in over three decades while winning the golden boot, breaking all sorts of records on the way.

Big European clubs wanted to sign the Nigerian forward, prompting Napoli to improve his contract and extend it by one more year while including a release clause.

It was the most significant increase in his career, as he began to earn over ₦457 million per week and over ₦22 billion per year.

Loan to Galatasaray

Osimhen has joined Galatasaray on loan | Getty

Osimhen was a subject of interest for several clubs, but he eventually moved to Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray.

While details of his contract are not confirmed at this time, his salary is expected to be split between his parent club and loan club.

No decrease or increase has been reported, with his salary expected to remain the same.

N.B Figures were drawn from Capology and the rates applied were valid as of September 4, 2024