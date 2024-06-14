Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Only Saudi Arabia appears ready to meet the demands from Napoli for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria and Super Eagles main man Victor Osimhen could be playing in the Saudi Pro League next season despite intense speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.

Pulse Sports Nigeria reports that Osimhen’s immediate future appears to be outside Napoli with some of Europe’s giants linked with a move for the Nigerian striker

*PAY ATTENTION*: Join Pulse Sports Nigeria Whatsapp Channel Channel link

Osimhen Expected to Leave Napoli

Osimhen is expected to leave SSC Napoli this summer after three impressive years at the Serie A club.

The 25-year-old proved to be a fan favourite in his four seasons with the club after helping them end their 33-year wait for the league title

Victor Osimhen has spent four season at Napoli but is expected to leave this summer.

However, it is not the Premier League that may be his next destination, but rather the Saudi Pro League.

Al Ahli Leading the Race for Osimhen

Al Ahli are said to be the club in a position to meet Napoli's staggering transfer fee set for the Nigerian striker according to a Guardian report.

Napoli's staggering release clause could stop Victor Osimhen from a dream Premier League move.

Napoli have reportedly set a €120m (£101m) release clause for Osimhen, and Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia are now thought to be in pole position to secure his signature, despite long-term interest from the Premier League.

Al Ahli would be looking to close the gap between them and the top two in the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal, Champions, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, after finishing behind the duo last season.

var widgetLoaderConfig = widgetLoaderConfig || { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; if (!document.querySelector('script[src="https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js"]')) { window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0); } else { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }

Premier League Clubs Still in the Hunt

Arsenal and Chelsea could still try to get in on the act despite Al Ahli’s strong position, but they may be forced to turn their attention to cheaper alternatives due to Napoli's hefty price tag for Osimhen.

New Napoli manager, Antonio Conte, is said to be planning around Osimhen's potential departure, suggesting the club is bracing for the striker's exit this summer.

Osimhen's new manager at Napoli Antonio Conte is preparing for life in Naples with the iconic Super Eagles striker.

Osimhen netted 17 goals last season including 15 in the Serie A as Napoli struggled to defend the title they impressively won the previous season.

Related content