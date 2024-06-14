Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Only Saudi Arabia appears ready to meet the demands from Napoli for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen.
Nigeria and Super Eagles main man Victor Osimhen could be playing in the Saudi Pro League next season despite intense speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.
Pulse Sports Nigeria reports that Osimhen’s immediate future appears to be outside Napoli with some of Europe’s giants linked with a move for the Nigerian striker
*PAY ATTENTION*: Join Pulse Sports Nigeria Whatsapp Channel Channel link
04:28 - 12.06.2024
Victor Boniface shocks Victor Osimhen to become Nigeria's most valuable player - and third in Africa
Victor Boniface's transfer to one of the top five leagues has seen his value soar above compatriot Victor Osimhen in the transfer market.
Osimhen Expected to Leave Napoli
Osimhen is expected to leave SSC Napoli this summer after three impressive years at the Serie A club.
The 25-year-old proved to be a fan favourite in his four seasons with the club after helping them end their 33-year wait for the league title
However, it is not the Premier League that may be his next destination, but rather the Saudi Pro League.
Al Ahli Leading the Race for Osimhen
Al Ahli are said to be the club in a position to meet Napoli's staggering transfer fee set for the Nigerian striker according to a Guardian report.
Napoli have reportedly set a €120m (£101m) release clause for Osimhen, and Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia are now thought to be in pole position to secure his signature, despite long-term interest from the Premier League.
Al Ahli would be looking to close the gap between them and the top two in the Saudi Pro League, Al Hilal, Champions, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, after finishing behind the duo last season.
Premier League Clubs Still in the Hunt
Arsenal and Chelsea could still try to get in on the act despite Al Ahli’s strong position, but they may be forced to turn their attention to cheaper alternatives due to Napoli's hefty price tag for Osimhen.
New Napoli manager, Antonio Conte, is said to be planning around Osimhen's potential departure, suggesting the club is bracing for the striker's exit this summer.
Osimhen netted 17 goals last season including 15 in the Serie A as Napoli struggled to defend the title they impressively won the previous season.
Related content
23:22 - 11.06.2024
Sensational Osimhen header voted among 50 best Serie A goals
One of Victor Osimhen's 15 Serie A strikes has been recognised as one of the best goals of the 2023/24 campain
18:58 - 09.06.2024
Napoli president flies to France to beg PSG to buy Osimhen
Aurelio de Laurentiis has reportedly flown to France to convince PSG to trigger Osimhen's release clause.
18:08 - 09.06.2024
Osimhen flaunts Diamond jewelries worth over ₦61 million as Saudi and Chelsea fans continue to beg for transfer
The highest-paid Super Eagles star has never hidden his love for expensive blings.
07:11 - 09.06.2024
Arsenal confirm key detail to Napoli in Osimhen transfer saga
The Gunners have made their stance on a possible transfer for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen clear to Napoli
03:37 - 09.06.2024
Legendary Italian manager identifies Osimhen issue, other problems Conte will face at Napoli
Former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte has been hired as coach of Napoli but has a steep task ahead oh him
17:05 - 08.06.2024
“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet
Pulse Sports reported on the staggering cost the highest-paid Super Eagle spends on his private flights.
23:16 - 07.06.2024
Osimhen’s ₦190 billion release clause blocking Chelsea, Arsenal move
The Super Eagles striker has been vocal about wanting a move, but his most recent contract terms stand in his way
20:32 - 05.06.2024
Report: AC Milan and Antonio Conte set for Romelu Lukaku tug of war
The former Inter Milan boss is rumoured to be keen on reuniting with the Belgian but the freshly-appointed Napoli head coach faces competition from the Rossoneri.
17:40 - 05.06.2024
OFFICIAL Antonio Conte has been confirmed as the new head coach of Napoli.
Conte is back on managerial job as Napoli confirm him as their new boss
21:54 - 04.06.2024
Joy for Arsenal as PSG join Chelsea in cooling interest for Osimhen
Paris Saint Germain are reportedly no longer eager to bring Victor Osimhen to the Parc des Princes