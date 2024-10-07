Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin link up with Galatasaray in Turkey.

Victor Osimhen and Oluwatosin Demehin two Nigerian internationals in Turkey linked up.

Osimhen the star striker for the Super Eagles while Demehin is a defensive force for the Super Falcons.

Osimhen and Demehin link up in Galatasaray

Osimhen failed to secure a permanent move during the summer transfer window, thus he signed a season-long loan agreement with Galatasaray from Napoli.

After being linked to Chelsea and Al-Ahli throughout the summer, the Nigerian international was kept out of Antonio Conte's squad and instead signed a short-term contract with the Turkish team that would expire at the end of the 2024–2025 season.

Also this summer, the Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray Petrol Ofisi unveiled Demehin's arrival.

Demehin made a sensational transfer to the French League with Reims for her development.

Galatasaray announced that Demehin has signed a one-year contract that will keep her at the club for the 2024/25 football season.

Demehin took to social media to show off her meeting with Osimhen.

In the photos, Osimhen and Demehin are both in Galatasaray training kits.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Ogo agbaya."

At Galatasaray, while Demehin plays for the women's team her compatriot Osimhen features for the men's team and has been able to score and provide assists.

Demehin was part of the Super Falcons at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the women's football event at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Osimhen on the other hand was key as the Super Eagles were runners-up at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

On duty for Galatasaray Osimhen picked up an injury as he will miss the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.