This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Mohamed Salah shocked fans after he announced that he was playing in his last season in Liverpool colours.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah made a shocking declaration after he helped the Reds thump rivals Manchester United and stay unbeaten in the Premier League standings.

Salah helps Liverpool blow past Man United

Liverpool declared intent early on, with Trent Alexander-Arnold netting a swift opener, only to have the joy short-circuited by Salah's offside infringement.

The Reds would not be denied in the 35th minute, however, as Salah's precision cross picked out Luis Diaz, who headed into an empty net, with Onana having been attracted to the other end of his goal.

The former Porto winger made it two moments later, combining seamlessly with Salah once more and slotting home with effortless ease.

Salah was dominant against Manchester United || Image credit: Imago

Salah then joined the scoring fray, unleashing a crisp finish in the 56th minute after being cleverly released by Dominic Szoboszlai, leaving Onana grasping at air.

What Salah said

Salah, along with Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander Arnold, have had their contract situations be a major talking point over the summer.

The trio have deals running out soon, with Salah specifically having a contract that expires at the end of the season. Following the game, Salah sent a clear message to the club's leadership, as he told reporters this will be his last season at Liverpool, as he has not been presented with a renewal offer.

Salah teeing up his new celebration | Imago

"I had a good summer, I had a long time to work on myself and think positively because, as you know, this is my last year at the club,” Salah told reporters after the match.

"I just want to enjoy it, and I don't want to think about it. I feel free to play football, and we'll see what happens next year.

“Heading into the game, I said 'look, this could be the last time. Nobody has spoken to me about a contract, so I'll play my last season, and see at the end of the season. It's not up to me; it's up to the club, but we will see."

Salah has been strongly linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. Should he leave Liverpool at the end of his contract this summer, it is expected that he will make a big money to the SPFL.