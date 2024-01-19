They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has predicted the winners of this year's UEFA Champions League.
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the three strong contenders for this season's Champions League title.
The former Real Madrid star believes that the current titleholders, Manchester City, stand a "good chance" to secure the coveted trophy for a second time.
Cristiano Ronaldo predicts UEFA Champions League winners
The 38-year-old also identified two other football powerhouses, Real Madrid and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, as strong contenders for Champions League glory this season.
“Manchester City have a good chance to win the Champions League again for sure. Favorites? Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern.”
Drawing from his extensive European experience, Ronaldo, who won the Champions League title five times during his stints in Spain and Manchester, brings a seasoned perspective to the discussion.
Manchester City will fancy their chances of winning back-to-back UCL titles, with their formidable squad that now has the mercurial Kevin De Bruyne back from injury.
