The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has weighed in on the captivating GOAT debate involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The ongoing debate over who is the greatest between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has intrigued footballing figures for years, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is no stranger to the discussion.

Klopp hilariously put an end to the eternal debate by disclosing which of the two football icons he has a selfie with on his phone.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing for thier country || Imago

In 2018, during a special Q&A session at the LFC Foundation Gala dinner, Jurgen Klopp took the spotlight, responding to various questions. One of the questions inevitably was about Messi and Ronaldo.

FOOTBALL Messi vs. Ronaldo: Head-to-head record, most memorable clashes As Messi and Ronaldo look to lock horns one last time when Inter Miami and Al Nassr play in a friendly, we look at the most memorable clashes between the two greatest football players of the modern era

Klopp picks Messi over Ronaldo

"I have one selfie on my smartphone. That’s with Messi. Cristiano was in the room, as well…”

Messi was the MVP as Argentina won the 2022 World Cup | Imago

"Messi makes everything look so simple. And therefore, I like him maybe a little bit more as a player on the pitch. But Cristiano is also an incredible player," added the Liverpool boss.

Related content

FOOTBALL Top 5 players with the most goals in UCL history The UEFA Champions League, known for its high-calibre matches and showcasing some of the best talents in football, has been a platform for exceptional goal scorers.