FOOTBALL The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Ifeanyi Ufomadu 07:58 - 19.12.2023

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has weighed in on the captivating GOAT debate involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The ongoing debate over who is the greatest between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has intrigued footballing figures for years, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is no stranger to the discussion.

Klopp hilariously put an end to the eternal debate by disclosing which of the two football icons he has a selfie with on his phone. 

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing for thier country || Imago

In 2018, during a special Q&A session at the LFC Foundation Gala dinner, Jurgen Klopp took the spotlight, responding to various questions. One of the questions inevitably was about Messi and Ronaldo.

Klopp picks Messi over Ronaldo

"I have one selfie on my smartphone. That’s with Messi. Cristiano was in the room, as well…”

Messi was the MVP as Argentina won the 2022 World Cup
Messi was the MVP as Argentina won the 2022 World Cup | Imago

"Messi makes everything look so simple. And therefore, I like him maybe a little bit more as a player on the pitch. But Cristiano is also an incredible player," added the Liverpool boss.

