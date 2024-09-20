Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Mikel Obi has celebrated the decision of one of the Super Eagles' best players to snub England for Nigeria.

Former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has praised Ademola Lookman for committing to Nigeria, citing the winger's timely decision as a testament to his dedication.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, Lookman initially represented England at youth level, winning the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

However, after FIFA approved his request to switch allegiances in February 2022, Lookman has become a vital player for the Super Eagles.

Mikel Obi delighted with Ademola Lookman decision to snub England for Super Eagles

Mikel Obi, speaking on BeIN Sports, emphasized the importance of players embracing their African heritage early in their careers.

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman against Arsenal | Imago

"Players have to wait for a while before they decide they want to represent their African root. I genuinely think it shouldn’t be that way," Mikel said.

"If you have decided where you want to play, if you decide you want to play for England, France, or Germany, you have to wait. If you don’t get called up, that’s your decision. If you are 20 years old, make your decision, don’t wait until you are 26, 28. Don’t wait until you are past your best and we become a second option."

Lookman's swift transition to the Nigerian national team has paid dividends, with Mikel highlighting his impressive performances.

"I think Ademola Lookman made the right decision to switch quickly to represent Nigeria, and he’s done well. He played well last season and he’s such a fantastic player."

Now a key player for Atalanta and a frontrunner for the CAF African Player of the Year award, Lookman's decision has been vindicated.