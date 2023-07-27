Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Onome came on to make history, moving past Cristiano Ronaldo in the process as the Super Falcons caused a major upset against Australia at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi made history in Nigeria’s stunning 3-2 win over Australia at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons upset the odds by securing a shocking win over co-hosts Australia in their clash at Suncorp Stadium.

Nigeria stun Australia to take control of World Cup group

Australia took the lead in the first minute of added time in the first half through a deft finish from Emily van Egmond.

However, just as it looked like Australia would go into the half with the lead, Nigeria equalised through a close-range finish from Uchenna Kanu.

Australia resumed the second half on the front foot, but it was the Super Falcons that took the lead through Osinachi Ohale before Asisat Oshoala made it three moments later.

With Nigeria in a comfortable position, Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum made a couple of changes to defend the lead.

Onome makes World Cup history

One of those changes involved Onome coming on to play in her sixth World Cup, making history in the process.

Onome is one of the three players playing in their sixth World Cup, with others being Canada’s Christine Sinclair and Brazil Marta’s.

However, while Sinclair and Marta played in the first game for their respective countries, Onome did not feature in Nigeria’s opening game against Canada.

However, that all changed against Australia after she came on late in the game. With her latest appearance, Onome has now played in six different World Cups, moving past Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who have only played in five World Cups.

Also, the Super Falcons captain is now the first African player, male or female, to play in six FIFA World Cups.

The 40-year-old is now only behind Brazil legend Formiga, who remains the only player to play in seven World Cups.

Onome will hope to get more minutes in Nigeria’s final group game against the Republic of Ireland.

The Super Falcons need just a point against the Irish to seal their spot in the round of 16, although a loss could also be enough depending on Australia’s result against Canada.

