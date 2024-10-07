Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record 

Boniface is set to push Okocha below following his brilliant performance in Bayer Leverkusen’s clash against Holstein Kiel on Saturday afternoon.

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matched Austin Jay-Jay Okocha’s Bundesliga record on Saturday after scoring in Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-2 draw against Holstein Kiel on Saturday afternoon.

Boniface's impressive start to the season

Although the result was far from ideal for Xabi Alonso’s men, Boniface grabbed the headlines after scoring again.

The Super Eagles star scored the opener in the fourth minute and could have scored the winner, but his strike was ruled out by a VAR.

Boniface celebrating his 18th Bundesliga goal against Holstein Kiel

Nonetheless, it was still a day to savour for the 23-year-old as it was his fourth league goal of the season, days after scoring his first goal in the Champions League.

But more importantly, the goal took Boniface’s tally in Bundesliga to 18 goals, equalling Jay-Jay Okocha’s haul in the competition.

Boniface goes joint-fifth with Okocha in Bundesliga

Okocha scored a total of 18 goals during his time in Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt in the 90s.

Boniface has now matched that record, doing it in just his second season. While Okocha needed 90 games to reach that number, Boniface’s 18th goal in the Bundesliga came in just his 29th game.

Jay-Jay Okocha during the farewell match of Alex Meyer at Eintracht Frankfurt/via Imago Okocha scored 18 goals in 90 Bundesliga games but Boniface has now matched that number in 29 games

The goal now puts him joint-fifth with Okocha in the list of highest scoring Nigerians in Bundesliga history.

Boniface is four goals away from overtaking Taiwo Awoniyi in fourth, 13 away from taking the third spot from Anthony Ujah and 15 from second place, currently held by Victor Agali.

However, the Super Eagles star still has a long way to go before dethroning Jonathan Akpoborie, who remains Nigeria’s undisputed goal king in Bundesliga history with 60 goals.