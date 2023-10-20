Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

According to reports, Arsenal failed to sign Jude Bellingham because they refused to add a little cash to his transfer fee.

Jude Bellingham was a target for Arsenal when he was still in the Under 14 level and was competing with Manchester United for his services.

The England international completed his move to Spanish giants Real Madrid last summer for a €103 million transfer fee.

However, it has been revealed that Arsenal failed to add some cash to the required transfer fee for Bellingham a few years ago.

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid midfielder || Photo Credit: Imago

How Bellingham’s transfer brokedown

Arsenal played a stingy game in the transfer of Jude Bellingham when he was playing at the Under 14 level.

According to reports from Goal, the Gunners were willing to pay the required compensation package of £500,000 to seal the transaction.

However, their preparations are claimed to have been derailed by an "unforeseen delay," with Bellingham later signing a contract with Birmingham.

Jude Bellingham at Birmingham || Credit: The Telegraph

It was claimed that Arsenal failed to pay for the England international and missed out on signing the midfielder.

It is not the first time the Gunners will miss out on players who later become superstars in the world of football.

Arsenal reportedly missed out on superstar transfers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi over the years.

The same thing happened in the case of Bellingham with the Gunners making an approach to sign him while he was playing at U14 level.