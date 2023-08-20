Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

After helping Spain win the World Cup, Olga Carmona was informed that her father had passed away

Spain’s Women’s World Cup Final hero Olga Carmona learnt about her father’s death just hours after firing La Roja to their first-ever tournament victory, according to Spain’s RFEF.

Carmona learns of father’s passing after World Cup final heroics

Carmona struck just before the half-hour mark for Spain against England the goal that would eventually make La Roja world champions for the first time in women’s football, but was soon greeted with tragedy after lifting the World Cup with her teammates.

According to a statement by the Spanish football federation, RFEF, Carmona was informed of her father’s passing after the final against England.

The statement, posted on social media platform X, read, “The RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona's father. The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final.

"We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football."

Spain star mourns father’s passing

Carmona, who captained Spain in the final against England, is a regular for LaLiga F side Real Madrid Femenino, and the left-back is one of the leading stars of both her club side and the national team.

Olga Carmona with her winner's medal | Imago

She has played 28 times for Spain, scoring three goals, including two at the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the all-important goal in the final.

Olga Carmona with the World Cup trophy | Imago

Condolences have poured in for Carmona following the loss of her father, with FIFA also sending a message of support on X.

