Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Victor Osimhen and his Napoli teammates were set for a big payday against FC Barcelona in the Champions League, UCL.

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and other Napoli players have missed out on a blockbuster €10 million windfall promised by President Aurelio De Laurentiis after they were eliminated from the Champions League by Barcelona.

De Laurentiis had offered the eye-watering bonus to Osimhen and his teammates if they could overturn a 1-1 first leg deficit against the Catalan giants in the return match at the Nou Camp.

Osimhen's Napoli miss out on largesse

However, despite the monetary incentive, Osimhen’s Napoli were eventually overrun 4-2 on aggregate after a 3-1 defeat in Spain on Tuesday night.

Footage had emerged before the game of De Laurentiis confirming the extraordinary incentive when asked about the €10m figure being reported.

Pau Cubarsi contesting aerial duels with Osimhen || Imago

"You are well-informed," the eccentric Italian Movie producer-turned-club president noted in a video posted by CBSSPORTS. "Yeah, it's about 10 million."

De Laurentiis went on to explain his ambitious motivation, stating: "Today is very important for us but for everybody. For us especially, because it can be the access to the Mundial (Club World Championship) made by FIFA because we need another six points to gain and to make over Juventus."

Osimhen and Napoli were humbled in Spain.

Ultimately, Napoli could not clear the Barcelona barrier, with Super Eagles star man Osimhen enduring a quiet outing against the Catalans.

The big-money carrot proposed by De Laurentiis was simply too tantalising to refuse for a group of players, who are struggling domestically.

The Nigerian striker would likely have pocketed the largest individual share having been his side's star man yet again in Europe this campaign.

But thanks to Barcelona's elite class ultimately shining through, Osimhen and co. will have to return to the Serie A where they are struggling to defend their historic title last season.

The big money missed will sting, but regaining a place at club football's top table next season could offer even greater riches further down the line for Napoli's coveted stars.

