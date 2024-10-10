Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Super Eagles interim boss Austin Equavoen explained the reason for not starting Victo Osimen.

Super Eagles boss Austin Eguavoen has given his reason for not starting Victor Osimhen in the match against Rwanda, despite the striker's incredible substitute appearance in the victory over Benin Republic.

Victor Boniface, who got the starting berth against the Cheetahs in Osimhen’s stead, struggled to impact the match. The 25-year-old came on for his first minutes of the campaign as a substitute and scored moments later to help the Super Eagles to a 3-0 victory. Hence, it surprised fans when Boniface retained his spot in the starting lineup the next game against Rwanda, and Osimhen was again a substitute.

What Eguavoen said

Following the draw against the Amavubi, Eguavoen’s decision to not start Osimhen was in question. He explained the decision-making process to reporters, stating that Osimhen was not in ideal physical conditions to start games of such intensity, and he h as yet to play any match this season before entering the Super Eagles camp as a result of the protracted transfer saga that ended in him joining Napoli.

“Osimhen is our brother,” Eguavoen said. “you can’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. We know what he is going through in Napoli. He just moved to Galatasaray and has not been playing active football for a while now,”

“We are trying to manage his fitness. He played the last 25 minutes in the previous game, and today we had a word with him that he can’t play 90 minutes or else he will get injured.”