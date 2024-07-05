Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Arsenal fans are excited about the 2024 transfer window as Mikel Arteta has a chance to close the gap on Manchester City.
Arsenal's transfer window could really elevate the club's chances of winning the Premier League and even the UEFA Champions League next season.
Mikel Arteta is reportedly looking to strengthen at centre-back and centre-forward, with a midfielder only expected to arrive if Thomas Partey departs.
16:46 - 05.07.2024
Ademola Lookman: Osimhen to regret Saudi rejection? Atalanta star set to become highest-paid
Ademola Lookman is about to sign a contract with Saudi Arabian team Al Ittihad, which will see him overtake Victor Osimhen as the highest-paid Nigerian football player.
Osimhen, Calafiori to Arsenal?
The Gunners have been linked with a move for Napoli's Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, and there is no doubt the 2023 Serie A Golden Boot winner will be an incredible addition.
Arteta is also actively pursuing Bologna defender Riccardo Califiori, with a deal close to being agreed.
These two signings could land Arsenal their first league trophy since 2004.
Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah is reportedly on his way out, seeking more playing time elsewhere.
While Nketiah's departure would be a loss, Osimhen's addition means the young striker must find a new challenge.
15:31 - 20.04.2023
CROSSFIRE: Victor Osimhen Vs Erling Haaland? Who are you signing for your team and why?
As usual, Tunde and Tosin argue out who is their preferred striker. Victor Osimhen or Erling Haaland?
