Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Super Eagles striker Olanrewaju Kayode Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Wife, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News.

Olanrewaju Kayode Background

Olarenwaju Kayode is a Nigerian professional footballer who last played as a forward for Turkish club Gençlerbirliği.

Kayode hade made appearances for the Nigeria u-17 and u-20 teams, before going on to finally make his debut for the Super Eagles in a 1–1 draw with Senegal on 23 March 2017.

Olanrewaju Kayode Profile

Olanrewaju Kayode | Credit: Instagram

Full name: Olanrewaju Abayomi Kayode

Birth date: May 8, 1993

Nationality: Nigerian

Place of birth: Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria

Age: 31 years old (as of May 2024)

Current club: Unemployed (last played for Gençlerbirliği)

Height: 5ft 9in

Marital status: Married

Parents: Mr. and Mrs. Kayode

Salary: $80,884 million per year

Net worth: $USD 1.5 million

Instagram: @larry_kayode_8_

X: @kayode_larry_8_

How old is Olanrewaju Kayode (Olanrewaju Kayode Age)?

Olanrewaju Kayode | Getty Images

Olanrewaju Kayode was born on May 8, 1993, in Ibadan, Oyo State, to Mr. and Mrs. Kayode.

Larry Kayode is 31 years old as of May 2024.

Olanrewaju Kayode Career

Olanrewaju Kayode | Credit: Getty

Kayode began his career with Red Bull Ghana and signed in February 2010 for ASEC Mimosas.

On 2 February 2012 Kayode left ASEC Mimosas to join Swiss club FC Luzern on loan until 30 November 2012.

In October 2013, Kayode signed a one-year contract with Israeli club Maccabi Netanya, before going on to score 13 goals and six assists.

His impressive season in Israel saw him spark transfer interest from Austrian club, FK Austria Wien who eventually signed him on a four-year deal.

Olanrewaju Kayode at FK Austria Wien | IMAGO

On 2 August 2015, he scored on his FK Austria Wien debut against SC Rheindorf Altach.

Two years later, Premier League side, Manchester City signed Kayode on a four-year deal and immediately loaned him out to Girona for the 2017–18 season.

Kayode made his La Liga debut on 19 August 2017, replacing Portu in a 2–2 home draw against Atlético Madrid.

In March 2018, Kayode was loaned to Ukrainian Premier League club Shakhtar Donetsk after his loan at Girona was terminated.

Olanrewaju Kayode joined Shakhtar on loan in 2017 | Credit: X(Shakhtar Donetsk)

At the end of the season, Shakhtar Donetsk announced that following Kayode's successful loan spell they would exercise their option to sign him permanently in the summer for an undisclosed fee. Kayode signed for Shakhtar on a five-year deal.

In the summer of 2019, Kayode was loaned to Turkish Süper Lig side Gaziantep F.K.

The following year, Kayode signed on loan to Turkish Süper Lig side Sivasspor in September.

Olanrewaju Kayode at Sivasspor | Getty

Upon his return from Sivasspor, Kayode did not make any appearance for his parent club Shakhtar in the first half of the 2022–23 season.

Olanrewaju Kayode | Credit: IMAGO

In the 2023 winter transfer window, Kayode was sent on another loan stint with Ümraniyespor until the end of the 2022–23 season.

Following the end of his deal with Shakhter Donetsk, Olanrewaju Kayode has signed a two-year with Turkish Super Lig club Genclerbirligi, and has made 20 appearances, scoring three goals during the time.

However, since March 16, 2024, Kayode has been without a club.

Olanrewaju Kayode International Career

Super Eagles star Olanrewaju Kayode | Credit: Instagram

Kayode played for the Nigeria U17 national team at the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

On May 3, 2010, he earned his first call-up for the Nigeria U20 team for the qualifiers to the African Youth Championship in Libya.

Olanrewaju Kayode was called on 12 April 2011 for the 2011 African Youth Championship in South Africa.

Olanrewaju Kayode |.Facebook

Kayode finally made his debut for the Super Eagles in a 1–1 draw with Senegal on 23 March 2017.

Since 2017, Olanrewaju Kayode has made only four appearances for Nigeria

Olanrewaju Kayode Salary and Contract 2024

Olanrewaju Kayode | X/Olanrewaju Kayode

As of May 2024, Larry Kayode is still yet to find himself a new club.

At his last club Genclerbirligi, Kayode was reportedly earned an annual salary of $80,884, and was one of the highest-paid players at the Turkish club.

Olanrewaju Kayode Salary history (2017-2023) | Credit: Pulse Sports via Capology

Since his move to Shakhtar Donetsk in 2017, Kayode has earned more than $5.8 million in salaries (before taxes), with his biggest paycheck having come from his loan stint with Turkish club Gaziantep BB, where he took home an annual income of $1.6 million.

What is Olanrewaju Kayode's Net Worth in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode currently plays for Turkish club Gençlerbirliği| Credit: Instagram

As of May 2024, Olanrewaju Kayode is estimated to have a net worth of $2 million, with the 31-year-old Super Eagles striker boasting a market value of €700,000 via Transfermrkt.

Kayode makes all of his money from his career as a footballer.

How does Olanrewaju Kayode spend his money?

Olanrewaju Kayode | Credit; Instagram

Olanrewaju Kayode, like most players is a lover of exotic automobiles.

The Nigeria international's impressive collection reportedly includes two Mercedes SUVs, believed to be two Mercedes G Classes both boasting a combined value of around $300,000.

Olanrewaju Kayode | Credit; Instagram

Olanrewaju Kayode | Credit; Instagram

Larry Kayode is also believed to have invested in real estate, owning a few landed properties in Lagos, Nigeria.

He reportedly owns a mansion in Pinnock Beach Estate, a high-brow area in Lekki, Victoria Island, Lagos State,

Olanrewaju Kayode | Credit; Instagram

Olanrewaju Kayode Achievements

Lanre Kayode with Shakhtar Donetsk in 2019 | Credit: Instagram

Club Level: ASEC Mimosas

Ligue 1: 2010

Club Level: Maccabi Netanya

Liga Leumit: 2013–14

Club Level: Shakhtar Donetsk

Ukrainian Premier League: 2017–18, 2018–19

Ukrainian Cup: 2017–18, 2018–19

Club Level: Sivasspor

Turkish Cup: 2021–22

Olanrewaju Kayode Social Media

Olanrewaju Kayode | Credit: Getty

Olanrewaju Kayode is on social media with Instagram and X accounts where he often flaunts pictures of his football career, lifestyle and family..

He currently has more than 2.2 million followers on Instagram, making him one of the most-followed Nigerian footballers on the platform.

On his X account where he is less active, he has more than 6,200 followers.

Olanrewaju Kayode’s X handle is: @kayode_larry_8_

Olanrewaju Kayode’s Instagram handle is: @larry_kayode_8_

Who is Olanrewaju Kayode’s wife?

Mrs Ezinne Dora Kayode | Credit: Instagram

Dora Ezinne Kayode is the estranged wife of Nigerian footballer Olanrewaju Kayode.

She is recognized as an award-winning FA-licensed football agent, having become the first woman in Nigeria to bag a football agent licence in Nigeria.

Having attended the Federal Government Girls' College in Umuahia, Abia State, she proceeded to study Law at Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State, before pursuing her licence as an internationally certified football agent.

Dora Kayode is the wife and agent of Nigerian footballer Dora Kayode | Credit: Instagram

In 2021, Dora Kayode won the outstanding female football agent of the year award at the 11th Diamond Special Recognition Awards Worldwide, Nigeria Edition.

She has since amassed a huge following on social media currently boasting over 356,000 followers on Instagram.

However, in April 2024, Pulse Sports reported that Olanrewaju Kayode fired his wife from her role as his agent following shocking allegations and crisis in their marriage.

In March 2024, an exclusive report from online newspaper P.M News, detailed accusations made by Olanrewaju Kayode against his wife and agent, Dora Kayode.

Super Eagles star Olanrewaju Kayode wants to commit suicide, claims his wife Dora defrauded him and committed adultery with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

Larry Kayode reportedly accused his estranged wife of being embroiled in a scandal rife with allegations of fraud, adultery, and abduction, with a high-profile twist involving billionaire celebrity pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

However, on May 25, 2024, Dora Kayode fired back at her estranged husband with a lawsuit over the shocking allegations made by the footballer, amongst which included that their three children allegedly failed a DNA test.

Olanrewaju Kayode reportedly alleged that his children have been abducted by his wife and agent Dora Kayode | Credit: Instagram

Super Eagles star Olanrewaju Kayode with his estranged wife and children | X(Olanrewaju Kayode)

See attached legal documents below:

Dora debunks DNA shows kids are not that of Super Eagles star Olanrewaju Kayode and parented by Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

Dora debunks DNA shows kids are not that of Super Eagles star Olanrewaju Kayode and parented by Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

They also ordered the Super Eagles star to issue a public disclaimer, stating no DNA test was conducted on any of three kids they both share together.

Pulse Sports has since reached out to Kayode Olanrewaju for a comment regarding these shocking allegations.

However, as of the time of this report, he is yet to respond