Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

A Pulse Sports assessment of key takeaways from the Super Eagles triumph over the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.

The Nigerian national team, thanks to a late Fisayo Dele-Bashiru strike, beat Libya 1-0 in their AFCON qualifier clash. The Super Eagles have now amassed seven points in Group D of qualifying; however, it was not all smooth sailing in the triumph over the Mediterranean Knights.

There were positives and negatives to take away from the win in Uyo. Here are some of the things we learnt from the clash.

Fisayo is the new Okocha

While the Lazio man is incapable of conjuring magic as the legendary Jay Jay Okocha was, in Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, the Super Eagles have seemingly found another goal-scoring midfielder.

Handed the number 10 jersey, the 23-year-old came up clutch for Austin Eguavoen's side, coming off the bench to score an 86th-minute winner to help secure the victory against the Mediterranean Knights. This is the second time he has scored a crucial goal for Nigeria, the first since helping the Super Eagles rescue a point in the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa.

His overall performance was also noteworthy, as he forced the Super Eagles to play on the front foot with his daring vertical passing.

Referees shunt Nigeria again

While the Super Eagles were frustratingly profligate against Rwanda, they should still have won the game, as they had two stonewall penalties denied by the referee.

Today, the linesman nearly cost Eguavoen's men three points after erroneously raising the flag to rule out Ademola Lookman's goal.

The Atalanta man thought he had given the Super Eagles a well-deserved lead, but the official’s flag denied him. While the egregious decision was not as costly as the Rwanda game, as Bashiru came up with the goods late on, it still calls to question the level of officiating in the AFCON qualifiers and the urgent need for VAR.

Boniface continues to flop

Once again, Victor Boniface failed to replicate his goalscoring form, which he has exhibited week-in-week-out for Bayer Leverkusen since he began leading the line for the Super Eagles.

With Osimhen out injured, the Ondo-born striker was trusted to start up front, and in his 74-plus minutes on the pitch, he failed to register a shot on target, complete a dribble, or win a ground duel.

This match is another piece of evidence available to the critics of the former Union St. Gilloise’s level of performance for the Nigerian national team.