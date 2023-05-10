Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Super Eagles defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi plays for Leicester City who are fighting for their lives in a bid to avoid relegation.
Nigerian football fans on Twitter have urged English Premier League clubside such as Arsenal to go for Wilfred Ndidi instead of splashing a rumoured £120m on West Ham's captain Declan Rice.
Tweeps believe that the tough-tackling Super Eagles midfield maestro is a cheaper alternative and can provide enough cover for any defence in the top flight league.
Ndidi is a cheaper alternative
One @Wizarab10 said if Leicester City do not avoid the drop, clubs like Arsenal should consider paying around £10m for Ndidi’s services, to bring him to the Emirate stadium.
He said,
“Leicester would be relegated. Collect Ndidi for like £10 million and competitive football will wake him up.
“Look at how Mourinho built Inter with rejected, discarded and unmotivated players. Sometimes, you just need to wake the dawg. £120m for Rice is bad comedy.”
English players are overrated
Another person corroborated this claim saying that aside from Tottenham’s Harry Kane, £70m or above for any English player is not advisable.
Meanwhile, there were some folks in the comments section who disagreed, stressing that Ndidi is an injury-prone player and no longer commands a starting place in the first team.
However, one thing is sure, should Leicester City get relegated, many top teams will be looking at picking players like Ndidi, Maddison and a host of others from the King Power clubside.