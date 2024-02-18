Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund has continued his hot streak and has now broken a Premier League record

In a remarkable display of talent and precision, Rasmus Hojlund has etched his name into the annals of Premier League history, becoming the youngest player to score in six consecutive matches.

The Manchester United striker's record-breaking moment came during an electrifying encounter against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, where he showcased his exceptional skills and goal-scoring prowess.

A Match to Remember

The match against Luton Town proved to be a showcase for Hojlund's sharp instincts and clinical finishing. The Danish international wasted no time, opening the scoring for Manchester United within the first 40 seconds of the game. Capitalizing on a misplaced pass from Luton's Amari’i Bell, Hojlund rounded goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski to slot home the record-setting goal, setting the tone for what was to become a memorable performance.

Just six minutes later, Hojlund doubled the lead for the Red Devils, demonstrating his knack for being in the right place at the right time. A volley from Alejandro Garnacho found its way to Hojlund, who deftly deflected the ball past Kaminski, further solidifying Manchester United's dominance in the match.

Despite Luton Town's efforts to mount a comeback, highlighted by Carlton Morris's goal before the quarter-hour mark, Manchester United maintained control of the game. The Red Devils created numerous opportunities to extend their lead, with Hojlund, Garnacho, and Bruno Fernandes all coming close to adding to the scoreline.

A Historic Achievement for Hojlund

At the tender age of 21 years and 14 days, Hojlund surpassed the record previously held by Newcastle's Joe Willock, an ex-Arsenal star known for his own impressive streak. This monumental achievement highlights Hojlund's emerging status as one of the most promising talents in the Premier League, demonstrating his capacity to perform consistently at the highest level of English football.

Hojlund's record-setting performance not only cements his place as a key player for Manchester United but also signals his potential to become one of the leading lights of the Premier League. With each match, Hojlund continues to demonstrate his ability to influence the highest levels of the game, promising a bright future for both himself and his club in the competitions ahead.