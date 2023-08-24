Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Nigeria Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye has ended his nightmare at Watford with a move to Serie A side Udinese.

Forgotten Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is set to revive his career after swapping England for Italy.

Pulse Sports can report that Maduka has ended his nightmare at Championship side Watford following a move to Serie A club Udinese Calcio.

The club confirmed the arrival of the Nigerian goalkeeper through a post on their official social media account as the goalkeeper becomes the latest Nigerian at the club, with Isaac Success already on the club's payroll.

“Welcome, Maduka Okoye,” the club posted on their X.com account on Thursday morning.

Okoye to Udinese

According to a further statement on Udinese’s website, Okoye has already penned a four-year contract that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2027.

“A young and talented goalkeeper arrives at Juventus. Maduka Okoye is a new Udinese player, he arrives from Watford FC and has signed a contract until 30 June 2027,” the club said in the statement.

Maduka Okoye found game time hard to come by at Watford, making just two appearances. (Photo Credit: Imago)

The transfer of the 23-year-old puts to an end what has been a difficult first year at Watford following his move to the Hornets from Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam.

Okoye joined the then-Premier League side in the winter of 2022 but spent the rest of the season at Rotterham where he ended the season in superb form by helping the club maintain their top-flight status

Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

However, the Nigerian shot-stopper found game time difficult to come back after he returned to the club, making just two appearances since last summer.

Okoye’s brief

Born in Germany to a Nigerian father and a German mother, Maduka started his football journey at Bayer Leverkusen.

He then moved to Fortuna Dusseldorf where he rose through the ranks to the first team in 2020 before Rotterdam came calling.

Maduka Okoye/via Instagram

Okoye’s best moments so far came in the Eredivisie where he made 47 appearances for Rotterdam in his first spell and another 14 on loan from Watford.

Udinese also added why they signed the goalkeeper, with reference to his imposing nature and experience.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

“An explosive goalkeeper, with great physicality and excellent technique, Okoye already has international experience with the Nigerian national team and in high-level leagues such as the Championship and the Dutch Eredivisie,” the club stated.