'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Bruno Fernandes maintained his protests post-match, after his sending-off led to a 3-0 defeat from Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes continues to protest his sending-off following their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Bruno received his marching orders in the 41st minute of the match following a reckless challenge on England international James Maddison.

Spurs had scored before the sending-off, courtesy of a Brennan Johnson strike in the third minute and after the red card, they scored twice more, both coming in the second half, from Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke, respectively.

What Fernandes said

Speaking after the match, he admitted to letting his team down and how poorly they played before the red card, but he praised his teammates for how they handled the handicapped following his expulsion.

“I want to say I left my team-mates one man down,” he said, per the BBC. “I appreciate everything they did on the pitch. We didn’t start the game well with 11 players and then they did very well.

Bruno Fernandes looking dissapointed after loss || Imago

"It was difficult to cover all of the spaces; there are many good things we can take away from this. I am proud of the team."

Speaking specifically about the red card, the Portugal international expressed his disagreement with the decision, and he claimed the victim of the rash challenge, Madisson, shared similar sentiments.

"Nobody wants to be sent off; it’s not a good feeling.”

"I didn't go with the studs; it’s never a red card. Even James Madison, when he gets up, he said it’s not a red card.

"If this is a red card, we have to look at many other incidents. It is a foul; there is not much contact; if he [the referee] wants to give me a yellow, I agree. I don’t understand why VAR doesn’t call him to the screen."