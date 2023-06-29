Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

More sanctions have been meted out to Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho for all his troubles.

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been slammed with a 10-day ban effective from the start of next season.

The Portuguese tactician was also fined £43,000 (N40,890,420) after he branded Serie A referee Daniele Chiffi the 'worst official’ he has ever come across.

Daniele Chiffi was the centre referee in Roma’s 1-1 draw with Monza back in May, but Mourinho slammed the official for lacking empathy and awareness.

Mourinho blasts referee Chiffi

In a report by the DailyMail, Mourinho was quoted saying,

“(Chiffi) is the worst; technically, he's horrible. Zero empathy. Zero communication. Zero awareness.”

The 60-year-old gaffer who led Roma to a UEFA Europa League final also revealed that he had worn a microphone in a bid to 'protect' himself from the Italian referee.

“Believe me, I have dealt with many bad referees. Usually, when I talk about referees, it is because they have a direct influence on the game.

“He is horrible, he makes no human connection with anyone, he has no empathy, he gives a red card to a player who slips because he is exhausted at the 96th minute.

“Unfortunately, this too is a sign of Roma's weakness as a club, because we do not have the strength of other clubs who can say we don't want this referee.”

Italian Football Federation Slams Mourinho

Jose Mourinho was not happy with UEFA's decison to ban him for four matches

The Italian Football Federation FIGC [Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio] considered Mourinho’s statement after the Monza game inappropriate, resulting in a 10-day ban and fine.

Mourinho is expected to stay away from the touchline and the dressing during the period of the ban. In his absence, former Sampdoria forward Salvatore Foti will fill in for the Portuguese.

Mourinho and Controveries

Jose Mourinho is no stranger to controversies. In fact, he lives and breathes controversies, which was evident during his time in England when he managed Chelsea.

The two-time Champions League winning coach was handed a four match ban by UEFA for his abusive language towards English referee Anthony Taylor duirng Roma’a Europa League final defeat to Sevilla.

Mourinho reacted by resigning his position on UEFA’s football advisory board. Pulse Sports also highlighted how Mourinho’s resignation might impact the European football governing body.