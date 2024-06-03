Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho will return to the Champions League after he was unveiled as Fenerbahce's new boss and given a hero's welcome by fans.
Jose Mourinho was treated like a returning war hero as thousands of delirious Fenerbahce fans sparked pandemonium to welcome the 'Special One' to Istanbul in incredible scenes.
The Portuguese managerial legend looked stunned as he emerged from the tunnel at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium to be greeted by a sea of yellow and navy somehow making more noise than a rocket taking off.
09:35 - 03.06.2024
Jose Mourinho: How much will ex-Man United and Real Madrid boss earn as coach of Super Eagles star?
Former Manchester United and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has been unveiled as the new coach of a Super Eagles star at Fenerbahce.
Fenerbahce fans give Mourinho hero’s welcome
Flares, fireworks and deafening chants created absolute chaos as the Fenerbahce faithful rolled out the red carpet for their new messiah, who has penned a staggering £163,000-a-week deal to take charge of the Turkish giants.
And amid the utter madness, Mourinho had fighting talk for a club still reeling from the embarrassment of losing just ONE game all season yet still missing out on the Super Lig title.
The 61-year-old, renowned for his arrogant streaks, confidently declared that losing ways are a thing of the past and vowed to take the Super Lig and Fenerbahce to even greater heights in his latest shot at the big time.
Mourinho will manage Nigerian defender Bright Osayi-Samuel, who he will look to galvanize as he bids to bring Champions League glory back to the Turkish capital.
The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid boss has been wandering in the wilderness since being sacked by Roma three months ago.
But he was quickly snapped up by Fenerbahce in a move that signals their intent to re-establish themselves as a major European force.
And the wild scenes that greeted his arrival in Turkey only underlined the enormous expectation he will face to deliver success - and quickly.
Failure to win the Super Lig or make an impact in the Champions League may see the Special One's latest chapter end in typical acrimony.
But for now, Mourinho is lapping up the adulation as Fenerbahce fans convince themselves his hire alone can make their wildest dreams become reality.
