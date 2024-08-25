Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

The Chelsea star is in sensational form, but is it too late to get him in the Super Eagles squad?

Chelsea forward Noni Madueke stunned fans with the first hat-trick of his Blues career with a sizzling display in the 6-2 Premier League win over Wolves.

Given his impressive performance with Chelsea, fans of Nigeria’s Super Eagles are eager for the Blues’ youngster, born Chukwunonso Madueke, to represent the country of his descent rather than the country of his birth.

Madueke’s brilliant start to 2024/25 season

After a lukewarm start to life at Chelsea in his first 18 months at the club, Madueke has finally started to hit his stride with the Blues.

Chelsea's duo of Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer | Imago Chelsea's duo of Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer | Imago

The 22-year-old was one of the few bright spots in a dour pre-season for Chelsea, scoring three goals and assisting one more in five appearances, and has taken his form in pre-season into the new season.

Madueke has now scored three goals and provided one assist in two games across the Premier League and Europa Conference League and could be setting the stage for an outstanding campaign with the Blues.

Noni Madueke | IMAGO

The winger’s current form has intrigued international fans who now wonder if the London-born star could become a key part of Nigeria’s Super Eagles rather than England’s Three Lions.

Is Madueke still eligible to play for Nigeria?

Having been born in England to parents of Igbo heritage, Madueke has the chance to represent both the Three Lions and Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Noni Madueke won the u-23 EUROs with England in 2023 | IMAGO

Despite his dual nationality, Madueke has only appeared interested in playing for England and has done so at the U-16, U-17, U-18, and most recently, U-21 levels, representing the latter on 20 occasions, with seven goals to his name in that time.

Despite his recent affiliation, Madueke has yet to be invited to the Three Lions, meaning that he is still eligible to play for Nigeria since he has not played for England’s senior team.

Noni Madueke of Chelsea | IMAGO

Although he is still technically able to play for Nigeria, it remains unclear and unlikely that Madueke will make the switch to the Super Eagles, especially if his current form earns him a call up to the Three Lions Squad.