I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Afrobeats superstar Odumodublvck wants sensational feature with Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.
We could soon see Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi on an Afrobeats song, as one of the modern champions of the industry Odumodublvck has expressed his desire to collaborate with the pair.
Dynamic Duo: Iheanacho and Ndidi
Before this summer, when Iheanacho’s contract with Leicester expired and he joined Sevilla in LALIGA, he was teammates with Ndidi at the King's Power Stadium.
The duo had a beautiful and sometimes comical off-field relationship given their kinship, and they shared some of these private moments via social media.
Iheanacho’s nickname “Seniorman” was popularised through one of these videos. These videos sometimes entail singing and when one such was brought to the attention of ‘Picanto’ crooner Odumodublvck, he was so impressed by their melodies that he declared intent to jump on the track.
Odumodu wants to work with the duo
The Afrobeats act is an avid football fan who supports Barcelona. His love for football is evident in his music; in fact, his breakout single is titled after Arsenal's combative midfielder “Declan Rice.” He also live tweets football matches regularly.
Hence, he got on an interview with ESPN Africa. During the conversation, he was shown a video of Iheanacho and Ndidi singing what sounded like an original song. The Abuja-based act enjoyed what he heard and immediately stated his desire to snap up a feature.
He told the interviewer he would reach out to the duo and ask them to be on the song. Odumodu has a relationship with them, as he has previously been their guest in a Leicester City game. It remains to be seen if the collaboration will materialise, but if the song is released, Iheanacho and Ndidi will join an expanding list of footballers who have dabbled in music.
