'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for greatness, as he stated he can win the Ballon d'Or.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has backed himself to one day win the Ballon d'Or after scoring his first-ever nomination this year.

The 21-year-old had a brilliant debut season for Chelsea last term, scoring 22 goals and providing 11 assists in the Premier League.

He won the Premier League Young Player of the Year and PFA Fans Player of the Year awards for his troubles. Possibly the most prestigious, however, was getting on the Ballon d'Or 30-man shortlist.

What Palmer said

While Palmer had a sensational season, it is unlikely he will take home the gong, given Chelsea's lack of success that campaign.

The Real Madrid duo of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, along with Rodri, are the frontrunners for the prize, but Palmer, who recently won the England's Men's Player of the Year award, is expected to finish highly.

Although Palmer is not realistically in the run-in this year, the former Manchester City man is aware he is on the precipice of greatness and believes he will win in the future.

"It was a surprise to be recognised at that level so early in my career. It’s a huge honour," Palmer said about his Ballon d'Or nomination, per TelegraphUK. Winning it would be brilliant, and I believe with hard work and consistency I could get there!"