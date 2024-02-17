‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro speaks about the prospects of Victor Osimhen joining Barcelona.
As the summer transfer window approaches, the buzz around Victor Osimhen's future is reaching a fever pitch. The current African Footballer of the Year and Napoli's striking sensation is poised for a big move, stirring excitement across Europe's top clubs.
Osimhen's Next Destination: A European Battle
Europe's football elite are lining up for Osimhen's signature. Chelsea, Arsenal, and Newcastle, flush with cash, are reportedly leading the chase. However, Paris Saint Germain is also in the mix, eyeing Osimhen as a potential successor to Kylian Mbappe.
22:38 - 17.02.2024
Napoli Title Defence Currently the Worst in 60 Years as Osimhen and Co Continue to Struggle
After winning the 2022/23 Scudetto, Napoli have put up one of the worst title defences in Serie A history
17:46 - 16.02.2024
I think they will sign Victor — Ex-Arsenal defender reveals next club for Osimhen
Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has revealed the club Victor Osimhen will he play for next season.
Barcelona, despite financial hurdles and a contrasting playing style, emerges as an intriguing possibility for the Nigerian superstar.
Peseiro's Endorsement: Osimhen's Fit for Barcelona
Jose Peseiro, having closely worked with Osimhen on the Nigerian national team, sees no limit to the striker's potential. Dismissing concerns about Osimhen's fit at Barcelona, Peseiro compares his situation to Erling Haaland's successful integration into Manchester City's system.
He argues that Osimhen's unique blend of attributes - pressing ability, aerial prowess, and clinical finishing - could offer Barcelona an invaluable new dimension.
“I think he can play for any team in the world,” Peseiro asserts, per the Catalan publication Sport.
“I’m not going to say one to avoid speculation. He is an animal when it comes to pressing, very good with his head, in the area, and with his eye, which he also associates.
“Of course, he doesn’t associate like other Barça players, but City also looked for associative football and went for Haaland.
“Aren’t City winning? Isn’t Erling scoring goals? Osimhen is a player to play for Barça, Madrid, or another.
“Other associative players do not have his vertical movements, his aerial ability, or his pressure. He can play on the best team in the world.”
Meanwhile, William Gallas, who starred for both Chelsea and Arsenal during his time has spoken on Victor Osimhen's potential exit from Napoli this summer.
Related content
23:37 - 17.02.2024
‘A player I have always admired’ — Andres Iniesta in awe of Man Utd legend Paul Scholes
Ex-Barcelona star Andres Iniesta and Manchester United legend Paul Scholes are quite fond of each other
23:11 - 17.02.2024
Ex-Barcelona Star Considers Premature Retirement After Latest Injury Setback
After suffering several injury setbacks, the World Cup winner could be set to hang up his playing boots prematurely
22:55 - 17.02.2024
Lewandowski Surpasses Thierry Henry After Match-Winning Double Against Celta Vigo
Barcelona's Polish forward wrote his name further into the history books after two crucial goals against
22:38 - 17.02.2024
Napoli Title Defence Currently the Worst in 60 Years as Osimhen and Co Continue to Struggle
After winning the 2022/23 Scudetto, Napoli have put up one of the worst title defences in Serie A history
21:37 - 17.02.2024
Riches to Rags: Victor Osimhen's Napoli now TWENTY SEVEN points behind leaders Inter Milan
Napoli dropped points at home against Genoa to all but end their hopes of defending the Serie A title.
20:59 - 17.02.2024
Celta Vigo vs Barcelona: Lewandowski double fires Blaugrana back to winning ways
A late Lewandowski penalty helped Barcelona to maximum points in a difficult away clash at Celta Vigo.
20:03 - 17.02.2024
Luton’s Town star Elijah Adebayo ready to snub England for Nigeria
Elijah Adebayo, the Luton Town sensation, is making waves in the Premier League with his remarkable goal-scoring prowess.