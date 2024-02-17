‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro speaks about the prospects of Victor Osimhen joining Barcelona.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the buzz around Victor Osimhen's future is reaching a fever pitch. The current African Footballer of the Year and Napoli's striking sensation is poised for a big move, stirring excitement across Europe's top clubs.

Osimhen's Next Destination: A European Battle

Europe's football elite are lining up for Osimhen's signature. Chelsea, Arsenal, and Newcastle, flush with cash, are reportedly leading the chase. However, Paris Saint Germain is also in the mix, eyeing Osimhen as a potential successor to Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona, despite financial hurdles and a contrasting playing style, emerges as an intriguing possibility for the Nigerian superstar.

Peseiro's Endorsement: Osimhen's Fit for Barcelona

Jose Peseiro, having closely worked with Osimhen on the Nigerian national team, sees no limit to the striker's potential. Dismissing concerns about Osimhen's fit at Barcelona, Peseiro compares his situation to Erling Haaland's successful integration into Manchester City's system.

He argues that Osimhen's unique blend of attributes - pressing ability, aerial prowess, and clinical finishing - could offer Barcelona an invaluable new dimension.

“I think he can play for any team in the world,” Peseiro asserts, per the Catalan publication Sport.

Jose Peseiro (Photo Credit: Pooja Media/X)

“I’m not going to say one to avoid speculation. He is an animal when it comes to pressing, very good with his head, in the area, and with his eye, which he also associates.

“Of course, he doesn’t associate like other Barça players, but City also looked for associative football and went for Haaland.

“Aren’t City winning? Isn’t Erling scoring goals? Osimhen is a player to play for Barça, Madrid, or another.

“Other associative players do not have his vertical movements, his aerial ability, or his pressure. He can play on the best team in the world.”

Meanwhile, William Gallas, who starred for both Chelsea and Arsenal during his time has spoken on Victor Osimhen's potential exit from Napoli this summer.

