‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has told Victor Boniface to be calm following his goal-scoring drought for Nigeria.
Nigeria defeated Libya 1-0 yesterday in the qualifiers, moving closer to securing a place in the 2025 AFCON competition in Morocco.
A late goal from Fisayo Dele Bashiru ensured the Super Eagles' narrow victory against the Mediterranean side.
However, Boniface, who replaced Osimhen in the starting lineup, failed to get his name on the score sheet, leading to criticism from fans.
20:18 - 11.10.2024
'He dresses the ball too much' – Eguavoen slams Boniface performance against Libya, promises to correct him
The Super Eagles head coach Austin Eguavoen was critical of Boniface's performance after his poor showing against Libya.
16:35 - 11.10.2024
Nigeria vs Libya: Boniface and Awoniyi hold hands in style ahead of AFCON 2025 qualifier
Ahead of the game between Nigeria and Libya, Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface and Taiwo Awoniyi hold hands.
Osimhen sends message to Boniface
Osimhen sent a message to Boniface after the Bayer Leverkusen striker failed to score in the Super Eagles victory over Libya.
The Galatasaray forward posted on his Instagram story, “No shaking my guy, he go come and when he finally come, he no go stop.”
Boniface has faced much criticism about his performance for the Super Eagles In recent games, having failed to score since his debut.
The striker has made only one goal contribution in eight appearances after providing Samuel Chukwueze an assist on his debut.
The criticism has led to his teammate assuring him that the goals will come in very soon and won't stop when it starts.
Boniface will hope to score his first goal for the Super Eagles when Nigeria travel to Libya for the second leg of their clash.