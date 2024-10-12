‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has told Victor Boniface to be calm following his goal-scoring drought for Nigeria.

Nigeria defeated Libya 1-0 yesterday in the qualifiers, moving closer to securing a place in the 2025 AFCON competition in Morocco.

A late goal from Fisayo Dele Bashiru ensured the Super Eagles' narrow victory against the Mediterranean side.

However, Boniface, who replaced Osimhen in the starting lineup, failed to get his name on the score sheet, leading to criticism from fans.

Osimhen sends message to Boniface

Osimhen sent a message to Boniface after the Bayer Leverkusen striker failed to score in the Super Eagles victory over Libya.

Osimhen (Photo Credit: Osimhen/IG)

The Galatasaray forward posted on his Instagram story, “No shaking my guy, he go come and when he finally come, he no go stop.”

Osimhen's message to Boniface || Instagram

Boniface has faced much criticism about his performance for the Super Eagles In recent games, having failed to score since his debut.

The striker has made only one goal contribution in eight appearances after providing Samuel Chukwueze an assist on his debut.

Victor Boniface in action for Nigeria || Imago

The criticism has led to his teammate assuring him that the goals will come in very soon and won't stop when it starts.

Boniface will hope to score his first goal for the Super Eagles when Nigeria travel to Libya for the second leg of their clash.