From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

'Owo football' - Victor Osimhen displayed his balling skills at a Lagos club in the early hours of New Year celebrations.

Napoli and Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen dedicated the early hours of his New Year to partying at a club after attending crossover night at a Redeemed Christian Church in Lagos.

The newly crowned 2023 African Footballer of the Year on New Year's Eve first appeared in church to do his crossover thanksgiving as the congregation cheered and clapped for him when the pastor invited him to the pulpit.

After this, Osimhen will then be spotted in the club, partying hard in the early hours of Year 2024.

In the viral video, the superstar striker sprayed money lavishly as his hype man kept screaming 'owo football' to feed his ego.

Osimhen is in Nigeria following the release by his club to let him join the Nigerian camp in their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on January 13.

The 25-year-old will lead the attack alongside Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface as part of Nigeria's final 25-man roster for the prestigious African football championship.