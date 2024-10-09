Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Former Chelsea and England star Tammy Abraham has revealed his desire to visit Nigeria and reconnect with the African giants.

AC Milan striker Tammy Abraham has revealed his deep affection for Nigeria, and desire to return home.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Abraham was raised in a community heavily influenced by Nigerian culture.

Despite his love for Nigeria, the ex-Chelsea man chose to represent England internationally, making his debut in 2020 against the Czech Republic.

Ex-Chelsea star Tammy Abraham hoping to visit Nigeria

England international Tammy Abraham | Imago

Former AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham

In an interview with Milan TV, Abraham explained his connection to Nigeria:

"I have a few Nigerian friends. I grew up in an area with many Nigerians. I was raised with that culture.

"I've been to Nigeria, and I hope to go back soon. My mom often cooks Nigerian dishes."

Abraham became AS Roma's record signing when he joined the club in the summer of 2021 for £34 million but after an exceptional first season in Italy, scoring 27 goals in 53 games, he struggled with injuries, leading to a summer move to Milan.

Tammy Abraham is no longer eligible to represent Nigeria's Super Eagles, having already earned 11 senior caps for England, his last appearance being in 2022.