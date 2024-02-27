Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Kristoffer Olsson placed on a ventilator in hospital after losing consciousness at home.
In a shocking turn of events, Kristoffer Olsson, the former Arsenal midfielder, has been hospitalized following a collapse at his home due to a sudden "acute brain-related illness."
The 28-year-old Swedish international was found unconscious on February 20 and was immediately rushed to Aarhus University Hospital for urgent medical attention.
18:40 - 27.02.2024
I know Osimhen's next club — Troost Ekongs says Super Eagles teammate has decided
Inside scoop: Troost-Ekong knows where Osimhen will land next season, Chelsea and Arsenal on alert.
16:19 - 27.02.2024
Ranking The Greatest Centre-Backs in Premier League history
Legends from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs make the list of the most elite centre-backs that have played in the Premier League
In light of this unforeseen health scare, Olsson is now on a ventilator to aid his breathing, as confirmed by his current club, Midtjylland, in a heartfelt announcement.
Midtjylland Rallies Around Olsson
Midtjylland has been transparent in their updates regarding Olsson's condition, emphasizing that his illness was neither self-inflicted nor caused by external factors.
The Danish club shared an official statement, highlighting the medical team's efforts: "A team of Denmark’s leading medical experts is currently working hard to make a diagnosis and initiate the right treatment.
Since hospitalisation, Kristoffer has been surrounded by his immediate family and members of Midtjylland’s staff and is being treated by specialists in the field."
The club also called for privacy and respect during this challenging time, stating, "Midtjylland urges the public to show respect and understanding so that Kristoffer, his family, and the doctors are given the necessary peace of mind to ensure Kristoffer’s healing and recovery as well as possible."
Football Community Shows Support
The news of Olsson's sudden illness has sent ripples through the football community, garnering support from his former club, Arsenal. The Premier League giants, where Olsson's professional journey began, extended their wishes for his swift recovery: "Get well soon, Kristoffer. We wish you a full and speedy recovery."
Kristoffer Olsson's career has been distinguished, with 47 senior caps for Sweden to his name. Despite making just one competitive appearance for Arsenal in a League Cup match against West Brom in 2013, he has left a mark on the field with his stints at AIK, Krasnodar, Anderlecht, and now back at Midtjylland since the summer of 2023.
