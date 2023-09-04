€200m for one foot — Napoli set new Osimhen price tag

€200m will only be enough to buy one of Victor Osimhen’s feet according to an email allegedly sent by Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis

Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis will reportedly ask for an astronomical fee to part ways with star striker Victor Osimhen if Saudi Arabian clubs return for the Super Eagles striker’s signature.

Napoli reject Al Hilal’s advances for Osimhen

Osimhen was the subject of a massive bid from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal this summer, with the club reportedly ready to offer Napoli up to €200 million for the Nigerian forward.

Napoli rejected all formal bids for Osimhen however, with de Laurentiis unwilling to sell the Nigerian forward despite the huge bids from Al Hilal.

Napoli's President Aurelio de Laurentiis and star forward VIctor Osimhen | Imago

In a report from L’Equipe, the Napoli president allegedly told Al Hilal in an email, “Your bid can only buy one of Osimhen’s foot [sic]” in defiance of the money the Saudi club were willing to pay for the 2022/23 Serie A top scorer.

Napoli president sets new price tag

De Laurentiis is also reportedly set to shun future bids for Osimhen, as he stated in the supposed email that he would only think of considering a bid for Osimhen above €500 million.

The Partenopei president reportedly said, For next year, I expect you’ll be able to table €500m and maybe we’ll entertain your offer, but I say again, ‘maybe'.”

Victor Osimhen has netted three goals in three matches for Napoli. (Photo Credit: Asiwaju Lerry/X)

Osimhen is one of Napoli’s most coveted players after finishing the 2022/23 Serie A season with 26 goals to help the Partenopei claim their first Scudetto in 33 years and the club has made it clear on several occasions that they would do all it takes to keep the Nigerian striker with them.

