Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

The Super Eagles are due to start arriving in camp ahead of their AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe

Nigeria is set to take on Sao Tome and Principe in their final AFCON qualifying game during the international break and the date when the Super Eagles camp will officially open has been revealed.

Date for Super Eagles camp revealed

The Super Eagles, who have already booked a place at the AFCON 2023 finals will host São Tome and Principe with top spot in the qualifying group still up for grabs.

The fixture is scheduled to take place at the team’s new home, the Uyo Township Stadium on September 10, with the team’s camp set to open five days before that.

Players are already being expected from their club sides as early as today, with the team camp scheduled to officially start on Wednesday September 6.

Super Eagles battle for top spot

Nigeria have already claimed 12 points from their opening five matches in AFCON qualifying Group A after winning four games and suffering a solitary loss to Guinea Bissau in Abuja.

The Super Eagles face the second leg against Sao Tome and Principe with enormous confidence after beating The Falcons and True Parrots team 10-0 in the first leg in the 12th of July Stadium in Sao Tome.

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen is the current top scorer in the qualifying series with seven goals, two ahead of Senegal’s Sadio Mane, and could cement his place atop the scorer’s chart with more goals against Sao Tome and Principe to boost his chances of winning the coveted African Player of the Year award.