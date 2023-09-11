Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Nigeria Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie believes teammate Chiamaka Nnadozie is a GOAT goalkeeper after watching her stop Arsenal in the UWCL.
US-based defender Michelle Alozie has reacted to the performance of her national teammate Chiamaka Nnadozie in the UEFA Women's Champions League, UWCL.
Nnadozie stole the headlines as French side Paris FC shocked English giants Arsenal in the UWCL qualifiers.
The Super Falcons goalkeeper was the heroine for her side after a 4-2 penalty shootout win to send the Gunners crashing out.
Nnadozie vs Arsenal in the UWCL
Arsenal were favourites to go through given their pedigree and run to the semifinals of the UWCL last season.
But it was Paris who started strongly with goals in the space of one minute from Mathilde Bourdieu giving Paris a dream start.
The Gunners fought back with two late goals from new signing, Alessia Russo, and Jennifer Beatie to force the game into extra time.
Paris restored their lead through Lousie Fleury who made it 3-2 but Arsenal won’t fall without a fight as Russo scored her second of the game to ensure the game would be decided by a shootout.
Nigeria’s Nnadozie saved two spot kicks, including denying Russo, to inspire her Paris club to the next phase.
Alozie reacts
24 hours after her brilliant outing, national teammate, Alozie, took to social media to eulogise the goalkeeper.
In two separate posts, the Houston Dash stopper described her teammate as a ‘cheat code’ and ‘GOAT’.
“@Nadoziechiamaka you are a cheat code!!” Alozie quoted a video of Nnadozie’s remarkable saves on X.com.
Alozie and Nnadozie were a part of the Nigeria Super Falcons defence that made the nation proud at the 2023 FIFAWWC in New Zealand and Australia.
They featured from start to finish as Nigeria kept three clean sheets at the global showpiece for the first time before crashing out on penalties against European champions and eventual runners-up, the Lionesses of England.
