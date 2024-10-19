CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Footballer of the Year award is a prestigious accolade bestowed upon the best African player in a given year, and several Nigerians have won this award.

The CAF awards recognizes exceptional talent, skill, and contribution to the sport.

Ademoola Lookman and Victor Boniface are two of the latest names that many have suggested could bring the coveted award to Nigeria once again due to their solid performances within the last year.

Lookman helped Nigeria reach the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final, scoring three goals on the way, while he became the first player to score a hat-trick in a one-legged Men's European final since Pierino Prati in 1969, helping Atalanta clinch the Europa League title in 2024.

Lookman’s heroics earned him a Ballon d'Or nomination, becoming the first current Atalanta player to be nominated for the prestigious global award.

Ademola Lookman and Victor Boniface faced off in the Europa League final.

Meanwhile, Boniface helped Bayer Leverkusen clinch the Bundesliga title in 2023-24, the first time in their history and they it while going unbeaten throughout the league season.

The Nigerian forward finished the season as the club’s top scorer in the league with 14 goals, while also providing nine assists.

Over the years, Nigerian footballers have made significant strides in the global football arena, and several have clinched this coveted CAF Footballer of the year title.

In this article, we take a look at these Nigerian legends who have brought honor to their nation in the past.

Men’s Player of the Year

Rashidi Yekini (1993)

Rashidi Yekini

Renowned for his powerful shots and acrobatic goals, Yekini was the first Nigerian to win the CAF Footballer of the Year award.

Yekini was the highest goalscorer in the 1992 African Cup of Nations where Nigeria won the bronze medal, while he averaged one goal per game in 30 matches during the 1992/1993 season for Vitoria Setubal in Portugal.

Emmanuel Amuneke (1994)

Emmanuel Amuneke helped the Super Eagles win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia

While Rashidi Yekini clinched the CAF Footballer of the Year award in 1993, Emmanuel Amuneke ensured the award stayed in Nigeria in 1994.

Amunike helped Nigeria win the 1994 AFCON trophy, scoring both goals in Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Zambia in the final.

He also helped Nigeria qualify for her first ever FIFA World Cup in the same year, while shining at the tournament in United States, scoring goals against Bulgaria in the group stage and one against Italy in the round of 16 match that saw Nigeria exit the competition.

Amunike won the 1994 CAF player of the year award ahead of Liberian George Weah and holder Yekini.

Victor Ikpeba (1997)

Super Eagles legend Victor Ikpeba || Imago

Ikpeba won the CAF Award for best African footballer of the year ib 1997 as a 24 year old, he while playing in the French Ligue 1 for AS Monaco.

The forward scored 26 goals for across all competitions for the club in the 1996-97 season, 13 in the league, while leading the French side to a league and cup double that season.

The Nigerian also finished as second-top goalscorer in the UEFA Cup in the same season.

Nwankwo Kanu (1996, 1999)

Nwankwo Kanu lifted during 1996 Olympics celebration | Imago

A versatile forward known for his physical presence and goal-scoring ability, Kanu won the CAF Footballer of the Year award in 1996 and 1999.

Kanu won the CAF award for African Footballer of the Year in 1996 after helping Nigeria clinch gold at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, scoring more goals than any other Nigerian at the games.

The forward also helped Ajax win the 1995 UEFA Champions League and the Eredivisie in the same season, while they finished also reached the UCL final in 1996.

Kane became the first Nigerian to win the African Footballer of the Year twice when he won it again in 1999.

His remarkable recovery from a heart condition and his subsequent success in the UEFA Champions League and the English Premier League with Arsenal was enough to seal the award.

Victor Osimhen (2023)

Victor Osimhen (Photo Credit: Osimhen/IG)

Osimhen made history in 2023 by becoming the first Nigerian to win the CAF award for African player of the year since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999, breaking a 24-year drought, as his exceptional performance throughout the year earned him this prestigious recognition.

Osimhen's league-high 26 goals were instrumental in Napoli securing their first Serie A title in 33 years.

His impressive performances earned him nominations in the FIFA Best and Ballon d'Or awards, and he ultimately secured an impressive 8th place in the final Ballon d’Or rankings.

Women’s Player of the Year

Mercy Akide (1999, 2001)

Super Falcons legend Mercy Akide

Akide etched her name in history by winning the inaugural CAF Women's Player of the Year award in 1999. She made her international debut for Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier against Sierra Leone, showcasing her talent with a brace.

Akide's CAF award marked a historic moment as she and fellow Nigerian icon, Nwankwo Kanu, became the first from the same nation to win both the men's and women's top honors.

Perpetua Nkwocha (2004, 2005, 2010, 2011)

Perpetua Nkwocha | Instagram

Nkwocha is a four-time winner of the CAF African Women's Footballer of the Year award, and is a legendary figure in women's football, as her exceptional skills and leadership were instrumental in the success of the Nigerian Super Falcons.

Nkwocha's impact was most evident at the 2004 African Women's Championship where she scored an astonishing four goals in the final against Cameroon, securing Nigeria's victory and earning her the title of best player of the tournament.

Throughout her career, Nkwocha participated in seven WAFCONs, winning five of them. Her goal-scoring prowess and ability to inspire her teammates made her an invaluable asset to the Super Falcons.

Cynthia Uwak (2006, 2007)

Cynthia Uwak in action for Nigeria

During the peak of Perpetua Nkwocha's dominance, few could challenge her reign as the CAF Women's Player of the Year. However, Cynthia Uwak, her fellow Nigerian, defied the odds by claiming the title twice in 2006 and 2007.

Uwak's exceptional vision, technical skills, and creative playmaking made her a formidable midfielder. Her ability to score crucial goals and assist teammates solidified her reputation as one of Nigeria's most influential footballers.

Throughout her illustrious career, Uwak won the WAFCON title twice (2004, 2006) and also claimed league titles in France and Sweden.

Asisat Oshoala (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023)

Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala. (Photo Credit: FIFA)

Oshoala's meteoric rise in women's football began with her early successes at Robo FC and Rivers Angels in Nigeria.

Her exceptional skills quickly caught the attention of European clubs, leading to stints at Liverpool, Arsenal, and Barcelona, before moving to Bay FC in the United States.

Her consistent brilliance on the global stage has earned her numerous accolades, including a record six CAF African Player of the Year awards. As the only African to achieve this feat, Oshoala's impact on women's football is undeniable.