Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Everything you need to know about the Super Eagles' World Cup qualifying match against Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will travel to Abidjan to face Benin Republic in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Finidi George’s team dropped down to fifth place in the Group C table following their draw against South Africa.

They will be hoping to get their first win in the World Cup qualifiers when they face the Cheetahs of Benin Republic.

Nigeria's match preview

Super Eagles are yet to win a game in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying round following their first draws in the opening round.

Nigeria played a draw with both Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, leaving them two points behind table leader.

Finidi’s men played another 1-1 draw in their third game against South Africa at the Godwin Akpabio Stadium yesterday.

Super Eagles players celebrating Bashiru's equaliser against South Africa || Imago

New head coach, Finidi George, did not risk Victor Boniface for the game but will be hoping he will be available against Benin Republic.

A win for the Super Eagles against the Cheetahs will make it their first win in the World Cup qualifying round.

Benin Republic match preview

Benin Republic are currently one point above the Super Eagles in their Group C World Cup qualifying table.

The Cheetahs have also struggled in their previous games, having lost their first game against South Africa and played a draw against Lesotho.

Gernot Rohr’s team claimed their first win in the qualifying round against Rwanda, defeating the Wasps 1-0.

Benin Republic player after scoring against Rwanda || X

Former Super Eagles managers team will be hoping they can build on their win against Rwanda when they face Nigeria.

A win for Benin Republic against the Super Eagles of Nigeria will take them to the top of the Group C table.

Head to head

Benin Republic have played against Nigeria 16 times and the Super Eagles have won 13, lost one and drawn two.

Nigeria have also won their last three outings against Benin Republic ane will be looking to continue the winning streak.

The Cheetahs on the other hand claimed their first victory against Super Eagles in a 1-0 win in 2017.

Time and where

The Super Eagles will travel to Abijan in Ivory Cosat to face Benin Republic at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

The game is expected to be played on Monday, June 10, 2024, with the kick-off starting at 5 pm Nigerian time.

The Super Eagles game against Benin Republic will not be available on DSTV but can be watched on AFRO Sports TV and FIFA+ TV.