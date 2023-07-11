Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will reportedly return with a new bid for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to make a third, improved bid for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane worth up to €100 million.

The 29-year-old striker became the highest goal scorer for Tottenham this season, is the second top scorer in Premier League history, 47 goals behind record holder Alan Shearer.

Kane is set to break Shearer's record, however, he could be on his way to Germany this summer, with the Bavarians reportedly hot on his tails.

Bayern Munich want Kane

The Bundesliga champions have reportedly had two bids worth €70 million and €80 million respectively, rejected for the England record scorer.

They are said to be insistent on landing their man, and according to GFFN, they will return with a €100 million bid in an attempt to tempt the Lilywhites to let go of their prized asset.

According to the report, Harry Kane is also keen on the move, and he relishes the chance to play under Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

The report also claims Kane has informed Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, two clubs also interested in his services, that he only wants to play for the Bavarians.

Tottenham's Harry Kane scored 30 goals in the 2022/23 Premier League season

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge who recently returned to the Bayern Munich leadership is said to be taking point on the deal, and is attempting to convince Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to sell Kane.

Manchester United have been linked with signing Kane throughout the window as well, but things seem to have cooled on their hand.