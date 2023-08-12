Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi opened his account for the season as Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka fired Arsenal to their first win of the season

Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi continued his impressive form for Nottingham Forest from last season as he opened his Premier League account for the 2023/24 season in the first game of the campaign, but his solitary goal was not enough to stop Arsenal from getting a deserved three points.

The Gunners took a two-goal lead into the second half thanks to a superb finish from Eddie Nketiah and an outrageous strike from Bukayo Saka and held on despite Awoniyi’s late strike to start the new season with a win.

How it happened

Arsenal’s quest to right the wrongs of the 2022/23 season and claim the first Premier League title since 2004 started on a mostly positive note, despite an injury to summer signing Jurrien Timber, as the Gunners earned a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners started the match against Nottingham Forest on the front foot as expected and had the first sight of goal when Nketiah sent a header well wide of goal.

Forest then when close to taking the lead just one minute later as Brenan Johnson found himself one on one with Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale but failed to hit the target with his lobbed attempt.

Eddie Nketiah has now scored 14 goals in his last 16 starts at the Emirates stadium.



Nketiah, getting the nod today thanks to an injury to first-choice centre-forward Gabriel Jesus, made amends for his early miss soon after, giving the Gunners the lead with a brilliant finish from the edge of the box after some inspired play from Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank.

The Gunners soon doubled their advantage just after the half-hour as Saka fired in a thunderbolt that left Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner with no hope of reaching the ball.

Arsenal suffered an injury blow early in the second half as new signing Jurrien Timber was forced off after only five minutes of the restart, with Japanese fullback Takehiro Tomiyasu replacing him.

The injury barely disrupted Arsenal’s rhythm, but they were unable to keep their composure at the back and let in a late goal from Nigerian forward Awoniyi, who finished off a counterattack to give Nottingham Forest hopes of earning a draw.

However, the Gunners held on to their slim lead to earn their first three points of the season.

The win is a good start for Arsenal as they look to keep pace with Manchester City, who shot to the top of the Premier League table after a 3-0 win over Burnley on the opening day.

Man of the Match

Quite clearly, Bukayo Saka, who scored what was eventually Arsenal’s match-winner with a sensational effort from the edge of the box to open his scoring account for the season.

The England international was crucial to the Gunners’ title charge last season and will be key if Arsenal are to challenge for the Premier League this season as well.

