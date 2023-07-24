Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

The Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala had a difficult game against Canada in their opening game in the Women’s World Cup.

They will face Australia in their second Group B game and the Barcelona star could lead the attack for her team.

Oshoala had a bad game against Canada and will be hoping to get back on track when the Super Falcons face Australia.

The question now is, does she deserve to start against Australia after a disappointing outing against Canada?

We take a look at many reasons why she should be included in the starting lineup for their second World Cup game.

Asisat Oshoala in action against Canada

1. Goal poacher

Asisat Oshoala is one of the best female goal scorers in the World and she has proven that for her club Barcelona.

Even though she is yet to find the back of the net in the ongoing Women’s World Cup, she should not be underestimated in front of goal.

Her reputation for scoring goals makes her revered and she is one to look to if the Super Falcons are to get a goal against Australia.

Asisat Oshoala scores for Barcelona Women

2. Good positioning

Oshoala is good at positioning herself in the right area most especially in the penalty box to get a good scoring opportunity.

She always makes sure she finds that space to receive the ball or make runs behind the defenders for a pass.

The Super Falcons will need her ability to be at the right place at the right time if they are to get a goal against their opponents.

3. Dangerous to opposition defenders

The Super Falcons superstar is one of the most dangerous attackers in women’s football and very dangerous in the opposition box.

Asisat Oshoala has the ability to frustrate defenders, making them second-guess her movement when making runs into the box.

She showed a glimpse of how dangerous she is against Canada when she ran in behind the Canadian defender and the goalkeeper also missed the chance to get the ball which left her with an open net but could not convert it from a thigh angle.

Her ability to oppress defenders is one the Super Falcons will need from her when they face Australia.

Asisat Oshoala against Canada

4. Dribbling skills and pace

One ability Asisat Oshoala possesses is the ability to dribble her opponent and also beat them with pace when with the ball.

A one-on-one encounter with Oshoala could be easy peas for her because it's either she puts the defender's speed to the test or she tries to beat her marker with skills.

The Super Falcons will hope that she can use these abilities and put them to good use in their second match of the tournament.

5. One of the most feared attackers

The African best female player is one of the most feared strikers in the world due to how dangerous she moves with the ball and scores goals.

Her name is well-recognised and well-feared on the field by defenders which is a big plus for the Super Falcons in this tournament.

Opponents are always trying to tactically deprive her of the ball because they know how dangerous she is when left alone.