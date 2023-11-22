Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan revealed he has lost millions of his life’s work to a scam in his home country.

Arda Turan dazzled for Atletico Madrid in his prime years as a professional football.

The former Turkey international was brilliant on the ball, and constantly showed his ability to dictate play against even the biggest oppositions in Spain.

However, after four years at Atlético de Madrid, Turan signed for Catalan giants Barcelona, before returning to his native country to play for Istanbul Basaksehir for three years.

However, Turan’s return to his native has reportedly now seen him become a victim of a local scam.

I gave away more than $13 million - Turan reveals he is a victim of fraud in Turkey

Arda Turan is reportedly a victim of a multi-million-dollar fraud in Turkey | Credit: Imago

This week, reports emerged that the former Galatasaray international was among the 18 footballers who had been victims of a scam by Turkish businessman Secil Erzan.

Spanish outlet SPORT reports that everything started during Turan’s last stint as a professional footballer in Turkey.

Now, the 14º High Criminal Court of Istanbul has started the process for fraud that has affected 18 other people in the world of football, including Arda Turna and the Uruguay and Galatasaray shot stopper Fernando Muslera.

In the case of the latter, Muslera assured that he lost $1.2 million in the fund after investing an amount of money that he could never recover.

All of whom point to the alleged culprit in the director of the Denizbank Levent bank, Secil Erzan.

The scam of which Erzan is accused amounts to a total of $44 million.

Arda Turan played for Barcelona | Credit: Imago

Turan in his testimony revealed: "He deceived me by saying: 'whose who invests in this fund will make a profit'. I gave away more than 13 million. All the money and effort I had earned. The work of years suddenly disappeared.

"He destroyed all the money and effort I gained by working for years by deceiving me. I'm very sorry, this incident exhausted me a lot. All my savings were lost in an instant.”

As detailed by the Prosecutor's Office, other alleged victims of the businessman would be footballers like Emre Çolak, Emre Belözoglu and Selçuk Inan.