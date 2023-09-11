Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

The Manchester United football player Antony responded to Ingrid Lana's accusation of assault by publishing some WhatsApp texts in an effort to discredit her.

In an interview with Record TV in Brazil, Lana, a 33-year-old banker, claimed that Antony had been hostile to her in October.

According to her, the 23-year-old winger allegedly shoved her against a wall after attempting to kiss her.

However, he has debunked the assault allegation claims made by Ingrid Lana and has shared evidence of their conversations on social media.

Manchester United forward Antony | Photo Credit: Imago

Antony’s WhatsApp evidence

According to reports from Daily Mail, two Brazilian women made charges against the £85 million player on Thursday.

During an incident in May of last year, law student Rayssa de Freitas claims she was attacked by Antony and Mallu Ohana, the ex-wife of Brazil player Dudu, in Antony's Land Rover as the three of them left a Sao Paulo nightclub.

She allegedly needed hospital treatment as a result of the incident, and Mallu Ohana is now suing Antony.

Then Lana, another woman, accused Antony in a television interview, “He tried to have sex with me and I didn't want to. He pushed me against the wall and I hit my head.”

On Sunday night, Antony posted a number of things on his Instagram page, including four images of supposedly Lana-related WhatsApp exchanges.

He also wrote as reported by Daily Mail, “I don't want to but I'm being forced to publish a small part of the WhatsApp conversations with Ingrid, which demonstrates that we only had a single meeting, intimate and consensual. This matter with this fraudster will be resolved in court!!”

One of the messages Antony receives from someone says, "If you wish, I'll wait in bed naked."

Antony's WhatsApp message || Photo Credit: Antony/Instagram

In another, Antony expresses displeasure that the individual captured screenshots of their chats, saying, “I don't find it cool, so please delete it.”

Antony's WhatsApp message || Photo Credit: Antony/Instagram

In a statement to Brazilian news outlet Globo, Antony said, “I was chatting with Ingrid via WhatsApp.

“When she went to Portugal to go to her cousin's birthday, she asked to come here to Manchester to meet me, with the clear intention of meeting me intimately, including asking me if I preferred red or white lingerie.

“I bought a ticket and booked a hotel for her. In fact, I met her at the aforementioned hotel and we had an intimate and consensual encounter.

“Although she insisted that we meet again for another intimate encounter, due to scheduling issues I was unable to see her again, as she returned to Brazil. Since then, I have never met her again.

“All of this that I narrate now is undoubtedly proven in WhatsApp messages, which I just do not publish in full to preserve the right to privacy.

“However, I will make available the appropriate channels, if necessary, to prove my innocence, as well as to propose the competent reparatory action and request for investigation.”