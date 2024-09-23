‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

Former Roma manager has backed Antonio Conte for the substitution of his front three against Juventus and claimed Lukaku struggles against big teams.

Napoli played a goalless draw against Juventus in the Serie A at the weekend after winning their last three games in a row.

During the game, Conte took some drastic actions after seeing his side struggle to create any chances.

The Italian manager had substituted his front three, including Romelu Lukaku and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Capello backs Conte’s action

Fabio Capello has discussed his opinions on Napoli’s clash with Juventus, concentrating on Conte’s tactical move during the game.

Ex England manager Fabio Capello || Imago

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Capello said, “Motta removed Vlahovic at halftime, giving the impression of missing the type of striker that made his Bologna great. Dusan is not Zirkzee; he’s a penalty box striker, not an exceptional playmaker.

“Conte courageously substituted his entire front three, including Lukaku and Kvaratskhelia, with less than 20 minutes to go.

Conte, Napoli manager || Imago

“I believe Antonio was right; if the three up front aren’t giving you much and struggling to work for the team, it’s right to change something.

“The match at the Stadium confirmed once again how Lukaku tends to disappear when facing a high-level defense. Yesterday, Bremer and his teammates sent him off his game too easily.”

Lukaku in action for Napoli || Imago

Napoli attempted to win the first half with McTominay in midfield and a four-man defence, but Capello observed that after the break, Napoli adopted a more cautious approach.

Napoli will now face Palermo in the Coppa Italia, before welcoming Monza to the Maradona Stadium at the weekend.