AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star
i

Samuel Chukwueze’s sister, Princess, labels him as “world best” amid criticism for his performances at AFCON 2023

FOOTBALL AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

David Ben 09:22 - 24.01.2024

Princess Chukwueze has showed support for her brother despite the criticism faced by the Super Eagles winger.

In the midst of a storm of criticism directed towards Samuel Chukwueze's performances in AFCON 2023, a ray of support emerged from his younger sister, Princess.

Unfazed by the negative commentary surrounding her brother, Princess took to social media to show her unwavering support for the Super Eagles star.

She took to her Instagram story to post a picture of the AC Milan winger, accompanied by a caption that read, 'My World Best.'

Chukwueze AFCON 2023
Samuel Chukwueze’s sister showed her support for him on social media amid criticism for his displays at AFCON 2023| Credit: Instagram

Princess recent post comes despite the relentless scrutiny Chukwueze has faced for what some perceive as lackluster displays for the national team on the big stage.

Chukwueze’s sister is a UK-based nurse, model and social media influencer.

Samuel Chukwueze’s sister
Samuel Chukwueze’s sister, Princess| Credit: Instagram
Samuel Chukwueze sister
Samuel Chukwueze’s sister, Princess| Credit: Instagram

She currently has more than 23,000 followers on her Instagram page, where she often flaunts pictures of her lifestyle.

Samuel Chukwueze determined to shun criticism as Super Eagles march on to AFCON 2023 knockout stages

Chukwueze AFCON 2023
Samuel Chukwueze has failed to impress at AFCON 2023 || Image credit: Pooja Media

As mentioned earlier, Chukwueze, has found himself under the microscope during AFCON 2023 due to perceived struggles on the field.

Despite Nigeria's undefeated qualification from the group stages, Chukwueze has faced consistent criticism for failing to deliver the stellar performances

However, amid the storm of criticism, Chukwueze has maintained a focused and determined stance.

Chukwueze AFCON 2023
Samuel Chukwueze in action for Super Eagles at AFCON 2023 | Credit: X

The 24-year-old footballer , aware of the expectations and the pivotal role he plays in Jose Peseiro's team, has expressed his commitment to the collective goal of the Super Eagles in Ivory Coast.

Chukwueze AFCON 2023
Samuel Chukwueze in action for Super Eagles at AFCON 2023 | Credit: X

“I think they(Nigerians) should just keep believing in us….we just need to focus and the knockout stages now and keep working hard,” Chukwueze said after Super Eagles’ narrow win against Guinea-Bissau to secure qualification into the round of 16 at AFCON 2023.

Pulse Sports reported the Super Eagles could face either Senegal, Cameroon, or Guinea in the knockout stages of the Ivory Coast showpiece following a second-place finish in Group A.

Tags:
Samuel Chukwueze Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations AFCON 2023