AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

Princess Chukwueze has showed support for her brother despite the criticism faced by the Super Eagles winger.
In the midst of a storm of criticism directed towards Samuel Chukwueze's performances in AFCON 2023, a ray of support emerged from his younger sister, Princess.
Unfazed by the negative commentary surrounding her brother, Princess took to social media to show her unwavering support for the Super Eagles star.
She took to her Instagram story to post a picture of the AC Milan winger, accompanied by a caption that read, 'My World Best.'
22:40 - 22.01.2024
AFCON 2023: Peseiro fails to convince, Osimhen wasteful as Chukwueze disappoints again
The Super Eagles booked their spot in the round of 16 of the 2023 Africa Cup Nations after a win over Guinea-Bissau, but it was far from rosy.
Princess recent post comes despite the relentless scrutiny Chukwueze has faced for what some perceive as lackluster displays for the national team on the big stage.
Chukwueze’s sister is a UK-based nurse, model and social media influencer.
She currently has more than 23,000 followers on her Instagram page, where she often flaunts pictures of her lifestyle.
16:51 - 27.12.2023
Victor Osimhen displaces Alex Iwobi to become Highest-paid Nigerian Footballer of 2023
Victor Osimhen will finish 2023 as the highest-paid Super Eagles star following his new bumper contract with Napoli.
Samuel Chukwueze determined to shun criticism as Super Eagles march on to AFCON 2023 knockout stages
As mentioned earlier, Chukwueze, has found himself under the microscope during AFCON 2023 due to perceived struggles on the field.
Despite Nigeria's undefeated qualification from the group stages, Chukwueze has faced consistent criticism for failing to deliver the stellar performances
However, amid the storm of criticism, Chukwueze has maintained a focused and determined stance.
The 24-year-old footballer , aware of the expectations and the pivotal role he plays in Jose Peseiro's team, has expressed his commitment to the collective goal of the Super Eagles in Ivory Coast.
“I think they(Nigerians) should just keep believing in us….we just need to focus and the knockout stages now and keep working hard,” Chukwueze said after Super Eagles’ narrow win against Guinea-Bissau to secure qualification into the round of 16 at AFCON 2023.
Pulse Sports reported the Super Eagles could face either Senegal, Cameroon, or Guinea in the knockout stages of the Ivory Coast showpiece following a second-place finish in Group A.
20:41 - 23.01.2024
AFCON 2023: Ola Aina reveals the latest “ADDICTION” in the Super Eagles squad ahead of Round of 16 tie
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are through to the knockout stages at AFCON 2023.
16:09 - 23.01.2024
AFCON 2023: Three possible teams Nigeria will face in next round
Nigeria's journey in the tournament has been closely watched, with performances that have led to both scrutiny and anticipation.