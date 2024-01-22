AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

Check out the Ikpeba challenge in front of Osimhen as the Super Eagles face Guinea-Bissau in their final AFCON 2023 group game.

Nigeria's match against Guinea-Bissau on Monday night at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in central Abidjan will mark the nation's 100th appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations since it first participated in the competition in 1963.

The country is making its 20th finals appearance in 2023 as Côte d'Ivoire.

In addition to being the 100th game of the competition, the encounter against the Wild Dogs will also mark the chance to score the 140th goal for the nation.

On Thursday, William Ekong scored the 139th goal of the season from the penalty spot against the Ivorian Elephants.

Watch the Super Eagles of Nigeria seal the top of the group against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in their final AFCON 2023 group game. - Imago

Osimhen targets Ikpeba

On January 23, 2000, during Nigeria's 4-2 victory over Tunisia in Lagos—the 22nd finals that Nigeria and Ghana co-hosted—striker Victor Ikpeba scored the nation's 70th AFCON goal.

Seventy more goals later, and another Victor, Victor Osimhen, has the chance to score Nigeria's 140th goal when they take on the Wild Dogs.

Check out the Ikpeba challenge in front of Osimhen as the Super Eagles face Guinea-Bissau in their final AFCON 2023 group game. - Imago

With merely a cameo in the Odion Ighalo-dominated 2019 finals in Egypt and an injury that kept him out of the 2021 finals in Cameroon, the Napoli SC forward truly needs to add to his meager total of one goal in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Super Eagles' AFCON heroes

With five goals in the 2019 edition, Ighalo was the top scorer and the 130th goal scored by the nation in a 1-0 victory over Tunisia for third place.

Watch the Super Eagles of Nigeria seal the top of the group against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in their final AFCON 2023 group game. - Imago

In the 4-1 victory over Mali in the 2013 Durban semi-final, captain Ahmed Musa of the current team tucked in Nigeria's fourth goal, marking the Super Eagles' 120th goal of the tournament.

Only "Goalsfather" Rashidi Yekini (of blessed memory) is among the six Nigerian players in the Hall of Fame of the Africa Cup of Nations best scorers, with two of them scoring double digits.

Between 1988 and 1994, he scored 13 goals in four straight tournaments, taking home the title of top scorer in 1992 and 1994.

Jay-Jay Okocha, scored seven goals in the AFCON, including four goals to win the top scorer title in Tunisia in 2004.

Watch the Super Eagles of Nigeria seal the top of the group against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in their final AFCON 2023 group game. - Imago

In 2004, he scored Nigeria's 1,000th goal in a match against South Africa in Monastir, Tunisia.

With three goals, Odegbami tied for the lead in scoring in 1978 and had six goals overall.

He also shared the lead in goals scored during Nigeria's 1980 triumph .

Watch the Super Eagles of Nigeria seal the top of the group against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in their final AFCON 2023 group game. - Imago

Julius Aghahowa scored six goals in all, including three goals in Mali in 2002.

In 2000, he scored three goals when Nigeria co-hosted with Ghana.

With four goals, Emmanuel Emenike shared the lead in scoring during the 2013 South Africa finals.

Related content